They accuse Eto’o of abandoning one of his daughters: “He told a mutual friend: ‘for me it is as if the mother and the girl die'”

Samuel Eto’oformer striker for Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​and current president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, was left in the eye of the storm due to a sensitive personal and legal problem. Adileusa Dee Dee do Rosario, mother of the daughter that the striker had in Madrid, accused him of never having paid the 1,400 euros per month of child support set by the Justice, to the point that, according to his calculations, a debt of around 40,000 euros was accumulated; Consequently, he requested the seizure of the African’s assets.

In statements to the newspaper The vanguardthe woman clarified that everything she claims is for her daughter, Erika Eto’o do Rosario. “She hasn’t given the girl a Lollipop since the day she was born. Absolutely nothing, not even with a judicial decision. She has grown up without her father and she feels very sorry because he has not even given her the opportunity to meet him, “the young woman’s mother attacked in the interview.

During the narration of the ordeal they suffered over time, Adileusa explained that Erika went through a delicate health trance at the age of three and a half: they ended up removing a kidney. It was there that she made the worst accusation towards the former attacker, 41 years old. “The doctors needed to know the medical history of the parents, to know if there is a history. He was three and a half years old. I contacted a mutual friend and he replied that he preferred not to insist. “Look, Dee Dee, I already told him and last time he told me ‘for me as if the mother and the girl die, leave me alone’. I was absolutely broken”, she surprised her.

Fernando Osunathe little girl’s lawyer, also referred to the legal movements they undertook, in dialogue with The vanguard. “It is complicated because this individual has been moving out of Spain for a long time and here he left instructions not to collect correspondence or notifications. The young woman is in a very difficult financial situation.”, he described. The current director of the Federation of Cameroon has faced at least two other paternity suits.

Throughout a prolific career, Eto’o won 19 titles at both club and national level. He retired in 2019 with the jersey of the Qatar SCafter a stint in Turkish football (Antalyaspor y Konyaspor).

