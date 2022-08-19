They accuse PlayStation of blocking the release of Cult of the Lamb on Xbox Game Pass, Devolver denies it

Microsoft has already blamed PlayStation for exercising such practices to impede the growth of its service.

If you have followed the news, a few days ago there was a lot of comment on a statement from Microsoft where it accused Sony of blocking the growth of PC and Xbox Game Pass by paying third parties to include “blocking rights”; that is, prevent the landing of finished adventures in the subscription service. Such spilled suspicion has now reached Cult of the Lamb, indie references of the moment.

At Kinda Funny Games, while discussing the very possible release of Death Stranding on PC Game Pass, journalist Gary Whitta commented: “someone told me that part of the reason why [Cult of the Lamb] is not in Game Pass is that Sony paid [al desarrollador] so that I wouldn’t put it on Game Pass”, thus encouraging the publishers of the adventure not to reach other agreements.

this is absolutely falseReturn DigitalThe complaint caused a quick stir in networks, to the point of forcing Devolver Digital, publishers of the video game, to pronounce itself in a brief message transmitted to TheGamer that does not give rise to interpretations: “this is absolutely false”.

However, after Microsoft’s accusations before the Brazilian authorities, suspicion will be hovering over every ideal video game for PC and Xbox Game Pass that does not reach the service. At the moment PlayStation has not commented on this matter.

The Cult of the Lamb sect is a bestseller, and also a critical one. You can read in 3DJuegos the analysis of Cult of the Lamb by Jesús Bella, who said: “the result is one of the most outstanding indies of the yearand a clear recommendation for all those who feel attracted by its proposal”. In this title, we remind users they have to get into the role of a lamb possessedsaved from annihilation by an ominous stranger, who must repay his debt by building a group of loyal followers in his name.

