They accused a former United States Olympic coach close to Larry Nassar of sexual assault and human trafficking

John Geddert is also accused of lying to the police and denying having knowledge of the sexual assaults committed by Larry Nassar (Reuters)

John Geddert, coach of the women’s gymnastics team U.S in the Olympic Games of London 2012, was accused of sexual assault and human trafficking committed at his Michigan sports club, state judicial authorities reported Thursday.

The 63-year-old man was indicted for physical, verbal and sexual abuse of a score of victims between 2008 and 2018 at the gym club he owned, where he worked as a doctor Larry Nassarexplained Michigan State Attorney Dana Nessel.

Nassar, a former doctor for the national gymnastics team, was the protagonist of one of the biggest scandals in American sport when it was known that he sexually abused more than 200 athletes over two decades, crimes for which he was sentenced in 2018 to between 40 and 125 years in prison.

A Geddert is also accused of lying to the police and denying having knowledge of the sexual assaults committed by Nassar at his club, Twistars, located near Lansing, Michigan. Geddert was scheduled to appear in local court on Thursday afternoon.

Larry Nassar was sentenced to 125 years for sexually abusing dozens of athletes (Reuters)

Several of the complainants they had blamed John Geddert for forcing them to seek medical attention from Nassar. The coach was then the subject of a criminal investigation since 2018 following the conviction of the doctor. Soon after, he announced his retirement.

Following Nassar’s sentencing, the American gymnastics federation offered a compensation plan totaling $ 215 million that was criticized by some of the victims, including Simone Biles and fellow Olympic medalist Aly Raisman, who demanded an investigation. independent to determine if others were responsible for allowing the abuses.

These cases weren’t the only scandals surrounding the successful American gymnastics team. In April 2020, the former coach Maggie Haney She was suspended for eight years for verbal abuse and mistreatment of athletes, who forced them to train even if they were injured.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The story of the horror doctor who will die in prison: Larry Nassar, the sexual abuser who marked the lives of 300 athletes

They trained Nadia Comaneci, created a culture of fear in US gymnastics and denied sexual abuse: glory and fall of the Karolyi marriage

Gymnastics Federation of USA offers 215 million dollars to victims of sexual abuse

With information from AFP