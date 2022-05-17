They accused a two-time NBA champion of threatening his ex-partner and his children with a firearm

Rondo currently serves as a point guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers (Photo: USA Today)

Rajon Rondotwo times champion of the NBA and currently part of the staff of the Cleveland Cavaliers, was accused of pointing a gun at the mother of his children and threatening to kill her during a heated argument. Ashley Bachelor36, assures that the two children he had with the basketball player witnessed all the action.

As reported by the media TMZ Sportyes, the woman filed for an emergency protective order in Louisville last week. In it, he urgently requested protection for both her and her son and her daughter. Bachelor testified that Rajon, a two-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star, was playing video games with her son on May 11 when Ashley asked the boy to sort her clothes. At that moment Rondo got furious and ripped the console off the wall.

The testimony continues with “destructive behavior” by the player, “breaking everything from a cup of tea to outside lights and trash cans”. The former couple added that the children were upset after seeing her father lose his sanity, so he tried to “calm down” the situation. However, everything led to a strong threat: “You are dead”.

Ashley told authorities that Rajon temporarily left the house only to return about 15 minutes later: knocked on a back door and started banging on the window with his gun. Bachelor added that he didn’t know what was going on, so he approached the door from the inside to take a look. There he saw the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player with the revolver in hand. The woman asked him to stop because he was scaring her.

Rondo (left) NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers in the Disney bubble (Photo: Reuters)

Instead of appeasing the violent moment, Rondo again responded to the screams: “Go find my damn son!”. Ashley explained that she feared for her life if she didn’t comply, so she took Pierre to the first floor, but kept the back door closed. Bachelor testified that Rondo, who was allegedly still holding his gun, yelled at his son and asked him why he was afraid of his father.

The mother, who stressed that her son was “visibly upset”, explained that she did not intervene because she was afraid that Rajon would shoot either of them. Then, demanded that his daughter also come out and claimed that he yelled at both of them for being afraid of him. Fortunately, Ashley explained that Rondo’s mom and dad came to the house and, although they were not very successful in calming the basketball player down, finally left the scene.

“I am very afraid for my safety and the safety of my children. Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic and explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically beats our son, insults him and accuses him of acting like a ‘bitch’”Bachelor added to security forces. And he closed the testimony: “He verbally assaults our daughter. She calls her horrible names. On top of that, he has already made several threats against my life, sometimes saying that he will shoot me or shoot my car.”

TMZ Sports He added that he has contacted the NBA and they responded that “they are aware of the report and are working to obtain more information regarding the alleged incident.” On the other hand, the judge signed the order of protection for Rondo to temporarily stay at least 500 feet away (just over 150 meters) from Ashley and her children, in addition to also receiving temporary custody of the two children. Rajon was ordered to temporarily surrender your firearms to the court.

KEEP READING:

Candidate for the knockout of the year: he knocked his rival out of the ring in the first round with a brutal blow

Scandal with a Springboks star: he was arrested at the Johannesburg airport accused of “property damage”

He blew his mouth off with a withering uppercut: the KO of “Bam Bam” Masseroni against a former junior world champion in Mexico