They advanced the launch of Scorn, the game inspired by the terrifying art of the creator of Alien

After a long time in silence, Ebb Software published the scoop that Scorn will be published on October 14, one week before the initial date. The AA game is inspired by the work of H.R Gigercreator of the cinematic imaginary of Alieny Zdzislaw Beksinskithe iconic Polish artist of the surreal-disturbing genre.

The experience will be published by Kelpler Interactive and will count the story of a biomechanical mystery that promises to immerse players in a bizarre universe where audiovisual perception will be the key to progress. The developers of Scorn want whoever dares to enter their universe to have the ability to think outside the box and to be able to solve environmental puzzles to get out of a dark labyrinth.

“By uncovering the secrets that the vestiges hold and gathering the strange biomechanical tools that seem to have been used by the civilization that once called this world home, survival might be possible. Finding the truth, however, is an entirely different matter.”, says the official description of the game.

According to the developer, complete the game will take between six and eight hours and it will require its users a bit of courage to understand a universe built with a passion for horror art. Although it will not be an experience of the same level of frenzy as a shooter, the title will have an action and horror perspective in the first person that will bet on dynamic environments with an artistic narrative.

Scorn will be available on PC and Xbox Series X/S on October 14.

