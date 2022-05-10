They affirm that Erling Haaland closed his signing with one of the most powerful teams in the world

Erling Haaland is one of the most coveted strikers on the market (Reuters)

With the season drawing to a close and on the eve of a new transfer window that promises to be electrifying, the powerful teams of Europe have already begun to move with the aim of reinforcing their squads, even before July 1, the date on which the transfer market will open.

On this occasion, and as pointed out by the British media The Athleticit is one of the most anticipated agreements by fans of the world of football. The future of Erling Haaland seems to be resolved after they confirmed that this week the agreement with the Manchester City.

According to the English site, citizens they would already have everything agreed both with Borussia Dortmund and with the 21-year-old footballer and his representative team (since Raiola’s death).

Manchester City must pay the termination clause (Reuters)

Everything indicates that during this week Manchester City will pay an important figure to pay the footballer’s fee with the aim of freeze contract clause of the Norwegian striker and thus be able to sign him from July 1.

The termination clause of the Norwegian attacker is valued at €75 million ($79 million). Once that amount has been paid, the English team will be able to sit down freely to negotiate with the former Salzburg player from Austria.

“Sources in Germany have told The Athletic that the proposed move of the prolific Norwegian striker from Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City it is now a ‘done deal’, and should be confirmed this week”he claimed The Athletic.

Haaland will become Manchester City striker (Reuters)

“I think his future will become clear next week”assured the sporting director of Borussia Dortmund, Sebastian Kehl, in dialogue with Sport1 and added: “I know what is in the contract, we are bound by the exit clause. We have tried in recent months to reach a decision on the future of Erling. But then came the death of Mino Raiola. Unfortunately, the problem has dragged on for a bit.”

With this decision to play in the same club where his father also played, Erling Haaland It would put an end to one of the most important novels on the transfer market along with others such as the future of Kylian Mbappé.

The Norwegian striker had several renowned suitors such as the Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern Munich. During this season, marked by some injuries, the attacker accumulated 28 goals in 29 games in all competitions and eight assists.

