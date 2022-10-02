They and the size at the time of sex: why it is not the only erotic incentive

One of the topics that is discussed is the size of the penis and not its use. The size of the member is also in the female imagination (Getty)

In a cafe between friends talk about sex and with an expansion of discourse that saves modesty. The talk of the ladies has nothing to envy to that of the men, it can even surpass them in details and daring that would make more than one red.

free expression help women to share not only their experiences, but also their Doubts and put them to the consideration of their peers. Between coffee and coffee resound the moans, the complaints about the routine, the “adrenaline” of the lover, the modesty and why not, the blame. They know how to modulate their interests in order not only to to share, but to know what do the others think and do with their sexualities.

Because if at the table of mens stories of sex are told for the fact that expose skillsthe heroic actions brandished with the erect penis, at the table of damas discourse becomes a means of discovering how their peers resolve sexual issues. Women surreptitiously interrogate, resolve physiological, emotional, moral dilemmas among themselves, by the very fact that they compare their experiences and feel more accompaniedo more alone, depending on the issue to be addressed.

I said before that the evaluation of these bodily stimuli is based on the pleasure/displeasure dyad, a sensory condition that regulates the actions that are done on the body, whether those that come from one’s own or from someone else’s (Monique Wüstenhagen/dpa)

One of the topics discussed is the penis size and not its use. The size of the member is also in the female imaginary as part of the attractiveness of the male body: face, muscles, penis and also muscular legs and tail. However, women know that these physical conditions they are part of an image that stimulates them but is not a condition for the “hook”. If it is present, perfect, but the bonds of connection and durability will be the heritage of other aspects. linked to the affective, respect, communication, humor, etc.

However, the feminine sensoriality, as bodily connection, requires stimuli wake it up and increase it. “Touching” the erect penis is one of these stimuli. Of course the larger the size, the greater the erotic incitement. But just as it happens with the penis other body areas they can trigger pleasant sensations. Touching the lips, chin, neck, chest, pectorals, abdomen, tail, legs, etc. Every part of the body can trigger sexual delight.

When women talk about the subject, they refer that each of these erogenous forces they are parts of a whole that adds up to the pleasure. After all, if we think about what happens during the erotic relationship, we will realize that It is not just a sum of physical parts that move pleasure, it is the sensations that come from them and that are integrated into a whole.. The story of men and women runs between satisfactions and dissatisfactions regarding the erogenous body, however, as its name says, the body is erogenous as long as “the physical” triggers sensations that wrap up to the body itself and translate into mutual actions.

The erotic connection is a back and forth of stimuli and responses, in the best of cases. pleasant, in others displacenterasbut feelings at last. To believe that the size of the penis is the only erotic attraction is to leave aside the rest of the body as a pleasure enhancer. But, above all things, it limits the sexual relationship to a single condition.

I said before that the assessment of these bodily stimuli is based on the pleasure/displeasure dyad, sensory condition that regulates the actions that are done on the body, whether those that come from one’s own or from others. In the consultation you hear very often the negative feedback about real bodyhowever, when that area is freed from the “mental” limitations express and feel more freely.

In addition the people self-conscious about weight or about any change in body shape (birth defects, surgeries, medical treatments, etc.) believe that the other connects with the whole body when in fact sexual perception works “in parts”, that is to say “touch and record” different body zones awakening sensations, which will be integrated into “a sensory body” mental, subjective.

“Touching” the erect penis is one of these stimuli. Of course, the larger the size, the greater the erotic incitement (Getty Images)

Each of these body areas will be marked by rules of permission or inhibition. Here’s how the external imprint normalize the bodies giving superlative value to some to the detriment of others. Let’s think about the size of the penis and the size of the female breasts as sources of attraction and a guarantee of pleasure.. If each body region can become erogenous, it is because desire covers each of them with interest. Each of us has a sensory and sensitively prepared body to respond every time it is stimulated.but this basic purity and innocence is crossed by internalized guidelines that modify the expression.

The modesty still exist and a lot, las inhibitions, los fears that become sexual phobias, etc. Bodies closed to pleasure wait for the “charming prince” that, beyond his chivalric power, he has the keys of sexual wisdom.

No one is born knowing, nor does man, by virtue of being man, have a “innate wisdom” about the female body. What will he know about the female body and sexuality if he barely knows about himself! If still, XXI century their sexual education is still as before: chat with friends, porn videos, trial and error with the girls (or guys). Parents repeat more “take care of yourself” what “let’s talk about it”. say more “Penis or vagina” what “desire, freedom, growth”.

And despite the external limitations we come to the world to discover it with all the senses. And so we will continue to reveal hidden places. Being an adult does not mean having acquired a knowledge that is no longer renewed, it is not losing the capacity for adventure, to explore the world that changes day by day.

Walter Ghedin, (MN 74,794), is a psychiatrist and sexologist

