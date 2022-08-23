They applied euthanasia to the “Tarragona gunman”, the vigilante who injured four people and did not repent or was tried

Marin Eugen Sabau, the ‘Tarragona gunman’, surrounded by weapons.

Marin Eugen Sabau, the ‘Tarragona gunman’, has died today at the Terrassa Penitentiary Hospital (Barcelona). They have applied euthanasia. Doctors have given him first a sedative and then a cocktail of drugs that has paralyzed his heart. He was surrounded by family and friends.

At the stroke of noon (in Spain) the will of this security guard who On December 14, 2021, he seriously injured four people, escaped and hours later became paraplegic after being shot by the Mossos d’Esquadra (autonomous police of Catalonia). He died before sitting on the bench, before the trial could have been held that could have given him a long sentence behind bars and without showing repentance .

That December 14, Marin Eugen Sabau, 46, stormed the headquarters of Securitas Directhis former company, located in the center of Tarragona. He shot three former colleagues and fled. In his flight, he ran into a police checkpoint, stopped, got out of the car, shot an agent and continued his escape.

Sabu took refuge in a farmhouse (country house) near Reus. There, sheltered, armed and protected by a bulletproof vest, he was cornered. The official version says that he refused to speak. Agents of the Special Intervention Group (GEI), the elite unit of the Catalan police, shot him down.

Seriously injured, he was transferred by the emergency services to a hospital. They saved his life. The one he himself asked to be removed.

Today, after months of controversy, legal confrontations and without being able to sit on the bench of the accused, Marin Eugen Sabau has received a lethal injection. For own will. The gunman from Tarragona, who has been known as such since he sowed the Securitas headquarters in this Catalan city with wounds and blood, asked to be euthanized. [España aprobó en marzo de 2021 la norma que permite la muerte asistida. La ley explica que la eutanasia permite “dar fin a la vida de una persona, por voluntad expresa de la propia persona y con el objeto de evitar un sufrimiento”].

The process began after 10 in the morning. He first received a dose of sedative. The Ministry of Health, in its Manual of good practices in euthanasia, explains how it should be applied.

He recommends applying a “premedication” first. In this case, Midazolam 5-20 mg intravenously (IV) over a period of 30 seconds. Then an adjuvant: 40mg lidocaine (IV) . The administration, so that the veins are well impregnated, should last about 30 seconds. After anesthetic, a coma-inducing drug should be administered. . In this case, it is usually Propofol (1,000mg). Thiopental (2,000 mg) can also be administered. In this case, a “slow administration” is recommended: from two and a half minutes to five minutes. Finally, and after verifying that the patient is in a deep coma, a neuromuscular blocker is applied . In this case, the medicines indicated by Health are: atracurium (100mg), cisatracurium (30mg) or rocuronium (150mg). For these prompt administration is suggested.

The official death has been recorded hours later: Sabau was an organ donor and his vital signs have been maintained artificially until the entire extraction process has been completed, as reported by Gerard Amigó, the guard’s lawyer, and collects The Newspaper of Catalonia.

The Audiencia de Tarragona accepted Sabau’s request last July. The lawyers of the injured appealed to the Constitutional Court. They wanted a trial.

“He has the right to a dignified death, of course, but what about compensation for the victims?”, wondered Mireia Ruiz, a lawyer for one of the injured Securitas workers, days before presenting an urgent appeal to the Constitutional Court to stop the death of the security guard. José Antonio Bitos, a lawyer for the injured regional police officer, expressed himself in the same terms: “The suffering of the victims has not been taken into account, nor has their dignity been taken into account.”

The Constitutional Court rejected a little over a week ago the appeal presented by the lawyers. And he agreed with the Audiencia de Tarragona.

The Court recognized at the time that the security guard caused “pain and physical and moral damage to the victims”, admitted that his wishes for a “possible criminal conviction” of the perpetrator of the attack were reasonable, but He put ahead of this the “constant and unbearable physical and psychic suffering with no possibility of relief” from Sabau.

The judges also stressed that the guard had “a limited life expectancy” and was “in a context of progressive fragility.” Y they concluded that prolonging his life would suppose “an intolerable affectation to his dignity and his physical and moral integrity, inherent to the person” .

The accusations appealed to Europe, but Nor has the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg addressed their claims..

Marin Eugen Sabau, the ‘Tarragona gunman’, during his work as a security guard for the company Securitas Direct.

In December 2021 Marin Eugen Sabau was fired from the company Securitas Direct. A confrontation with the bosses, whom he accused of not paying him the mileage he did with the car, was the final straw in a relationship that his own colleagues described as difficult.

Days after he was fired, Sabau sent emails to several of his former bosses. “ I have no choice, I will do justice with my hands. Lessons learned in blood are not soon forgotten. Securitas will remember me for a few years ”.

Others followed that email. In one of them, he said: “Happy holidays bastards. Securitas. Security Spain. Thieves and racists”.

Sabau accused his company of being racist, of discriminating against him for being Romanian, giving him the most difficult and thankless jobs and paying him less than his colleagues.

On December 14, he rang the bell of the company’s headquarters. He was wearing a black mask, a cap and a wig, and a backpack. When they opened the door for him and he entered, he pulled out a gun. Sabau was armed to the teeth: with five 9mm pistols and a bolt-action rifle -a light weapon that is loaded manually-.

The security guard belonged to a shooting club in Tarragona. That’s why he had access to weapons. For that and for his work as a security guard.

There, as seen in the video recorded by the security cameras, Sabau confronted some employees. One of them jumped on him, struggled, tried to disarm him. She didn’t get it. But he got shot. Sabau jumps over a counter, a pool of blood is seen on the floor. Little more. He picked up the backpack, put on his cap and left.

It seriously injured the manager, the area inspector and the head of the Securitas service. Only the secretary was saved.

After this attack, Sabau undertook the flight. by car A police control, however, crossed his path. He didn’t hesitate. He got out of the car and shot one of the Mossos, whose bullet pierced his arm. Sabau continued to escape from him. He took refuge in an old country house and armed himself, protected by his armory and his bulletproof vest.

He was surrounded by the police. In a shootout, he was shot, causing a spinal cord injury, leaving him a paraplegic. When they arrested him, the agents of the Special Intervention Group found two weapons by his side. Empty, unloaded. This was explained by those responsible for this elite group before the Justice on July 11. The Mossos d’Esquadra and the USPAC union, to which the agent wounded by the detainee belongs, maintain that the gunman was armed and was ordered to surrender before neutralizing him.

That same July 11, Sabau told the judge: “Nobody warned me, they shot me directly without telling me or talking to me”.

In court, he also recalled that he was “lying in a vacant lot (…)” when he heard “a shot, which hit one of the stones” and then he received “a shot in the chest” and “fell face down.” Already wounded, “he heard more shots” and a few minutes later, perhaps only seconds, he felt the agents turn him over and lift him “by his vest.” Afterward, he explained, he passed out. When he woke up he was already in the hospital. “I am paraplegic. They cut off my leg. I have 45 points in hand. I can’t move my left arm well. I wear screws and I don’t feel my chest”, he said in court the last time he appeared to defend his request for euthanasia.

The death of Marin Eugen Sabau closes the case. The victims will have to put themselves in the hands of the insurers to find out if they receive any compensation.