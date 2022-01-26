“They are all corrupt”: Nadal advanced to the Australian Open semifinals amid strong accusations from his rival

Denis Shapovalov got angry and launched harsh accusations in full duel against Rafael Nadal

The Spanish Rafael Nadal (6) prevented the Canadian’s comeback Denis Shapovalov (14), when imposed by 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6 and 6-3, to be in the semifinals of the Australian Open despite his physical problems.

“I was not feeling well with my stomach, they took my blood pressure and they verified that I was fine. They gave me a pill to improve, that’s all”, he clarified after accusing the intense heat that Melbourne Park presented, which exceeded 30 degrees in some sections of the crash.

“I don’t know how I did it, I was devastated. It was very hard and it was very hot. I was lucky at the beginning of the fifth”, added Nadal in front of the public of the Rod Laver Arena.

* The best of Rafael Nadal’s triumph

His plan started off perfectly, using the beneficial conditions of playing during the day in a dry heat, and he switched both heights and directions intelligently, particularly loading a heavy ball weight on the one-handed backhand of a Shapovalov annoyed with the time Nadal took between points and sets.

“They are all corrupt”, the Tel Aviv-born Canadian snapped at chair umpire Carlos Bernardes, who told him to focus solely on the game.

A few words for had to explain in the press conference after his defeat: “Not only do you play against him, you also compete against the referee judge”, continued the 22-year-old before the media.

“I respect him but there have to be certain limits. It’s very hard and frustrating to overcome all this “, continued after saying goodbye to the Australian Open in the quarterfinals. “I was wrong to say that they are corrupt, but I stick with my version. It’s unfair to see how many times Rafa gets away with this. Of course I say something to the judge because I’m ready to serve and the clock is drawing to a close,” he lamented.

However, the Canadian remained firm in his position against Nadal: Of course he gets preferential treatment. it takes a long time between points and sets, that’s why we take so long. How can you get medical care and go to the bathroom on the same break?” To draw a comparison, the native of Tel Aviv said that in the last edition he was not allowed to do that.

Nadal advanced to the semifinals of the Australian Open (Reuters)

Everything seemed calm for Nadal inside the court until the third set came, there the script changed drastically after, after a double fault and a winning blow from his rival, the Canadian scored a set that would capsize the Mallorcan psychologically and physically.

However, the champion of the 2009 edition recovered strength after retiring to the locker room at the end of the fourth set and scored an early break that would end up being definitive to sign the final 6-3.

The winner of 20 grands will face in the semifinals the winner of the duel that the Frenchman will keep Gael Monfils (17) with Italian Matteo Berrettini (7), in the last turn of the ninth day of competition.

The sixth ranked world reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam for the 36th time and approached the Serbian Novak Djokovic, who has 42 participations and occupies the second position in a list led by the Swiss Roger Federer, with 46 appearances.

It also became fourth oldest Open Era player, with 35 years and 241 days, to advance to the quarterfinals in Melbourne Park and was placed behind the local Ken Rosewell, Federer and the Australian Malcolm Anderson.

KEEP READING

Rafael Nadal went to Shapovalov’s intersection after the strong accusations he made in the middle of the match

Stéfanos Tsitsipas and his father again starred in a controversy at the Australian Open

France opens the doors to Novak Djokovic to participate in Roland Garros

Another Nick Kyrgios scandal at the Australian Open after a pitch that ended in threats and discussions