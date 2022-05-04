“They are favorites”: Seattle praised Pumas before the Concachampions final

(Photo: Twitter/PumasMX)

Pumas of the National University Club and Seattle Sounders they are one game away from making history in their institutions. After a surprising draw on the field of the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Andrés Lillini’s team will visit Lumen Field with the fans against him. Although various analysts have declared that the picture of Mexico City will row against the currentthe Seattle players themselves consider that He is the favorite to win the final.

“I don’t know if we arrived as favourites. It is a good moment that the team is going through. We know that the favorites in the Concachampions will always be the Mexicans. We accept that pressure, we accept the responsibility of playing at home, but in our mind it is not that we are favorites. We are going to fight, for now there is no intention of being favorites”, assured Freddy Montero at a press conference.

With the encouragement in his favor and the throats of the souls that gathered in the University City of the Mexican capital, the Pumas achieved a solid first half in which they managed to get ahead on the scoreboard. Juan Ignacio Dinenno was in charge of opening the actions at minute 38 and sealed a memorable performance with a doublet three minutes after resuming action in the second half.

Alan Mozo will miss the final due to injury (Photo: Twitter/@FoxSportsMX)

The scenario could not be better for the university students. The only effort they had to make was to maintain the advantage to arrive in the best conditions for the second leg. However, a couple of well executed penalties by Nicolás Lodeiro the jubilant celebrations of those attending the World Cup stadium were silenced.

The whistle signaled the end of the match and the visiting players celebrated the tie as if they had secured a comfortable lead for the second leg. Besides, his rivals lamented a painful losssince an accidental fall on the left leg of Alan Mozo It caused him a sprain that will prevent him from appearing among the players summoned by Lillini for the second leg.

“We all know the intensity with which you would have played this final. Thank you for bringing us here, tomorrow’s cheers go for you, Alan Mozo “, published Ximena Ruiz, sentimental partner of the side defender of the Pumas in his account of Twitter.

The Concachampions champion will be defined on the Lumen Field court (Photo: Twitter/PumasMX)

With the balance balanced, the meeting can favor any of the two institutions that propose it. In this regard, the forward Raul Ruidíaz considered that the meeting in Mexico City was complicated due to the geographical conditions, although he assured that they had the clearest scoring chances.

“Pumas is a very difficult rival, but watching the match we had the clearest chances. We were not lethal, but Sounders had the clearest chances. This game is going to be different, we have to keep a clean sheet and take advantage of the opportunities we have. That’s going to be the key to the match.”declared the former Peruvian goalscorer for Monarcas Morelia.

While, Juan Ignacio Dinenno He will seek to extend the good moment he experienced in his two most recent appearances, as he scored a couple of goals in the first leg final, as well as in the last game of the regular day of Liga MX. Another of the factors that will serve as an incentive is the possibility of become champion scorer of the tournamentalthough he considered that it will be a match complicated.

“It will be difficult for everyone, including the referee because there is going to be an atmosphere of many people, of much noise, of many emotions. I think that among the players we should be the first to help, above all, the arbitration part, to find the actions on the field, ”he concluded.

KEEP READING:

Tuca Ferretti could leave the direction of Bravos de Juárez

Shakur Stenvenson stood up for Óscar Valdez after taking the title from him

Canelo Álvarez’s businesses that would earn him more than a billion dollars