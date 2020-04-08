‘They are invaders’: Brazil indigenous group takes on mining giant

Picture copyright

Autazes is named the "land of milk and potassium" however plans for a giant potash mine are proving controversial





As Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro seeks to authorise mining in indigenous reserves, a battle with 12,000 members of the Mura indigenous group over an enormous potash mine in a distant space of the Amazon rainforest could forewarn troubles that lie forward, report Sue Branford and Thaïs Borges from Autazes.

The corporate desirous to open the mine is Potássio do Brasil, a subsidiary of the Canadian conglomerate Forbes & Manhattan. Potash is a crucial fertiliser used closely by agribusiness.

In 2010 Potássio do Brasil found large potash reserves within the municipal district of Autazes, 112km (70 miles) east of Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state. It rapidly introduced its plan to open an enormous $2.5bn (£3.25bn) potash mine.

By a stroke of excellent luck for the mining firm, the potash reserves are positioned beside the Madeira river, a waterway used to move soya from Brazil’s largest soya-producing state, Mato Grosso, to ports on the Amazon for transhipment on to China and Europe.

Big barges transport soya down the Madeira river however are usually empty going up river





“As an alternative of travelling empty again up the Madeira River [to the soya farms in Mato Grosso], as occurs immediately, the barges may go stacked filled with potash,” explains Guilherme Jácome, challenge growth director at Potássio do Brasil. This could make the mine extremely cost-effective.

Potássio do Brasil rapidly obtained authorisation from Brazil’s mining company to drill exploratory wells and commenced prospecting in 2013.

‘They are the invaders’

However then the indigenous communities woke as much as what was taking place. Talking beside one of many exploratory wells, positioned on what the Mura declare is ancestral land, Aldinélson Pavão, the chief of the village of Urucurituba, couldn’t conceal his indignation.

Picture copyright

Thaïs Borges Picture caption



Aldinélson Pavão standing subsequent to an exploratory nicely





“I’m 47 years outdated,” Mr Pavão stated. “I used to be born right here and introduced up right here. My dad and mom and grandparents too. So I received’t be informed by Potássio, that comes from exterior, that this land isn’t ours. It’s our land they usually are the invaders.”

One of many by-products of potash mining is huge quantities of salt.

The corporate insists it can forestall this salt leaching into aquifers and rivers. However the Mura stay involved, given the area’s excessive rainfall, excessive warmth and its location on a flood plain.

Picture copyright

Mauricio Torres Picture caption



Some Mura worry the mine will create issues for future generations





Many Mura are additionally afraid of the long run. “In 20 or 30 years the corporate will depart,” stated Mr Pavão. “It’ll be our youngsters and grandchildren who will endure, as they’ll discover there are no extra animals to hunt.”

Undertaking on ice

The Mura mobilised and, represented by Brazil’s public prosecutor’s workplace, reached a court-approved cope with Potássio do Brasil in March 2017.

This has halted the challenge till a “free, prior and knowledgeable session” has been carried out. The foundations for such a session are set out by the Worldwide Labour Group’s Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Conference, which Brazil has signed.

That is the primary time that an indigenous group in Brazil has ever received the appropriate to hold out such a session.

The Mura started the session course of in November and members have three choices: they will vote “no”, “sure” or give conditional approval, which means that they will comply with the mine going forward, however solely after sure situations are met.

Picture copyright

Thaïs Borges Picture caption



The Mura shall be given a selection of three solutions within the session





After having referred to as in consultants to offer neutral proof, the Mura are now rigorously weighing their choices.

“The nice half is that [the mine] will deliver jobs,”, stated Francisco Oliveira, the chief of Taquara village. “The dangerous half is the affect it can have on the setting and on our folks, as a result of outsiders can usher in sickness and prostitution.”

However one critical doubt hangs over the method: will the federal government settle for the results of the indigenous session as binding or will it merely ignore it?

The land the place the corporate needs to find the mine has not been demarcated as indigenous land, although the Mura declare it. For Potássio do Brasil, this implies the mine can go forward.

Mr Jácome stated: “All the mine and the realm the place potash ore shall be extracted lies exterior indigenous land.”

However Carlos Marés, former president of Brazil’s indigenous affairs company, Funai, maintains that if any lands are completely inhabited by indigenous teams then they are indigenous.

“Indigenous land is indigenous, whether or not or not it has been demarcated, which is in any case solely an administrative act of marking out the boundaries,” Mr Marés explains.

What appears clear is that if the Mura flip down the mine, they are going to be on a collision course with the Bolsonaro administration which is reportedly already getting ready laws to allow large-scale mining on indigenous lands.