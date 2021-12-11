They are multiplatform and are on sale for less than 100 euros on Amazon, their all-time low

The arrival of consoles and the rest of the latest generation hardware It has meant a series of advances within the video game industry: Super low load times, higher frame rates per second, ray tracing, improved DLSS… and improved hearing in video games. And to take advantage of the latter, of course, the use of good speakers or gaming headphones is essential.

If possible, the latter. And if possible, a gaming model that has additions such as a microphone and good connectivity. It is the case of these HyperX, which we can take home now at their historic lowest price. With a usual cost of around 140 euros, at the moment they are reduced to only 79.98 euros on Amazon and PcComponentes.





We are talking about the HyperX HX-HSCF-BK Cloud Flight, inexpensive gaming headphones with excellent ratings that do not seem to leave anything behind. They are multiplatform, so that we can use them both on PC and on the main consoles. And its most differential aspect goes through its wireless connectivity.

HyperX HX-HSCF-BK Cloud Flight – Wireless Gaming Headsets Compatible with PC, PS4 and PS4 Pro, Black

They are connected via the 2.4 GHz network, and offer a maximum range of up to 20 meters. In addition, they have 50 mm speakers., good autonomy and a microphone with which to communicate with the rest of the players in the online sessions, which can be disassembled as long as we do not use it so that it does not disturb.

The HyperX HX-HSCF-BK Cloud Flight are black and red, relatively discreet for a gaming peripheral. They incorporate RGB backlighting and multimedia controls that make life much easier for us while we play.