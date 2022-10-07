They are now investigating two Russians who entered Uruguay during the pandemic with an authorization from the Secretary of the Presidency

Two Russian citizens linked to Alejandro Astesiano entered Uruguay with the authorization of the Secretary of the Presidency, promised to invest in various businesses and got married in a supermarket. (AFP)

Two Russian citizens currently charged -Olesia Dzhumelia and Andrey Kashtanov- entered Uruguay in June 2021, authorized by the Secretary of the Presidency, Alvaro Delgadoreported the journalist Antonio Ladra. According to what he said, they both obtained a Uruguayan passport and have a Uruguayan ID issued on September 24, 2021.

These two people are allegedly linked to Alejandro Astesianoformer security chief of Luis Lacalle Pou, prosecuted with preventive detention for integrating a network of forgery of documents to Russian citizens.

As transmitted by the National Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior to Montevideo Portal“both passports are being investigated, to find out the origin” but, for the moment, they do not “know” that they are “directly” linked to the Astesiano counterfeiting network.

#CASOASTESIANO In June 2021, when foreigners were prohibited from entering the country, there were exceptions: 43 people were allowed to enter, including two of Alejandro Astesiano’s accomplices: Olesia Dzhumelia and Andrey Kashtanov https://t.co/fnDzhcxdh2 — Antonio barks (@antonioladra) October 6, 2022

The exceptional entry of Dzhumelia and Kashtanov occurred within the framework of the relaxation of Decree 93/020 that the Government implemented and through which the entry of 43 people with different justifications and with the signature of the Secretary of the Presidency: from businessmen, mega-project workers and audiovisual production companies, among others.

As Delgado told The country, “There were thousands and thousands of admission applications, and many of them were approved, always having the corresponding sanitary safeguards.” Meanwhile, he expressed that what he did was “sign them so that Migrations would later analyze it.”

The stay of these Russian citizens in Uruguay had certain peculiarities. One of them is that they were married by the mayor of Chuy (Rocha) in a supermarket, according to the senator from the Front of the Broad party, Sandra Lazo. The Daily. The mayor in question, Eduardo Calabuig, said that they were the ones who asked him to participate in the event and assured that he has no connection with those involved.

“It didn’t catch my attention because people ask to get married in certain places and we go. I have gone to inns and hotels to marry people, to Barra del Chuy, to homes. It’s normal for people to ask for that. Brazilians and Argentines get married here, they come from everywhere. A Venezuelan woman recently got married,” added Calabuig.

Meanwhile, the mayor said that they arrived at the municipality with Rafel Cardozo, his wife’s cousin and political activist. consulted by The Daily, Cardozo stated that Russian citizens were interested in investing in the “Waterway Hub Port (PHH)”, which would be located in the department of Colonia, in addition to having the intention of setting up a casino and a shopping mall.

Dismissals in the custody of Lacalle Pou

After the Uruguayan president requested the file of all the officials of the Presidential Security Service (SSP) -previously commanded by Alejandro Astesiano-, 10 people were transferred to other State dependencies.

Lacalle’s request came after it was verified that the file of his former custodian had been modified, which is why the president was not aware that the person in charge of his security had been prosecuted with prison in March 2013 for a crime. continued scam.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor in the case, Gabriela Fossati, asked the Justice to publish an international red alert from Interpol for certain people linked to the organization who would have obtained Uruguayan citizenship through falsified documents.

KEEP READING:

They will summon three high-ranking government officials to give explanations in Congress for the scandal of the custodian of Lacalle Pou

The opposition blames Lacalle Pou for the scandal of his custodian and describes it “of a gravity never seen before in Uruguay”

The scandal over the custodian of Lacalle Pou: Russian contacts, falsifications and accomplices in public bodies