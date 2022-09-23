They arrest in London the possible architect of the robbery of Rockstar Games and subsequent leak of GTA 6

The London police have informed through their official social networks that has arrested a 17-year-old accused of crimes of recent cyberattacks. Although it has not been confirmed, some sources suggest that it is the person who stole and leaked data this weekend from Rockstar Games and Uber.

As part of a computer hacking investigation, the London Police have reported this arrest, and journalist Matthew Keys has affirmed on his Twitter account that the 17-year-old, according to sources, is behind this weekend’s notorious Grand Theft Auto VI data leakalong with the hacking of the transport company Uber, which was also attacked.

UPDATE: @CityPolice confirm 17-year-old arrested over hacking incident; source says the crime is related to intrusion on Rockstar Games and possibly Uber Technologies. https://t.co/lLHX2cpGfA $UBER — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) September 23, 2022

In the absence of more information or official confirmation, this is all we know so far about the operation.

A few days ago we learned that the FBI was underway with an investigation to find the person or persons responsible for these latest cyberattacks on Rockstar Games and Uber, with information pointing to the Lapsus$ group, which has already carried out attacks in the recent past on companies such as Nvidia , Microsoft and Samsung. It is also unknown if the arrested person has anything to do with the group, although Matthew Keys points to yes.

Here we have summarized everything that has happened with the massive leak of Grand Theft Auto 6 so far, and here we expose other great cases of thefts from companies in the sector in recent years.