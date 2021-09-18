They arrested a children’s soccer coach accused of abusing a 14-year-old boy in Spain

Regrettable episode of alleged sexual abuse of a minor in Alicante, Spain

Last Wednesday a children’s soccer coach from Alicante was tried after being accused of sexual abuse against a 14-year-old boy. The Court of Instruction number 3 of the municipality of the Valencian Community, ordered his detention without bail after he was investigated by the local authorities and they verified that he possessed material with pedophile content.

The National Police was able to verify that this 22-year-old individual stored a large number of files with pedophile content on his computer, some of which he had recorded himself via hidden cameras. The case open to the Club de Alicante coach is for the alleged crime of sexual abuse, according to Spanish and European media.

The mother of the alleged victim reported to the Alicante Police Station that her 14-year-old son had been subjected to “touching” last weekend at the home of the arrested, a site where audiovisual material involving players under the age of 18 was found. the current and past seasons. It transpired that the institution made its legal services available to the minor’s family.

THEY INVESTIGATE A LINK WITH “EL PEDÓFILO DE ALICANTE”

Another man from the same town will go to court after it was found that he stored more than 95 thousand files of a pedophile character that he also produced and distributed. The Prosecutor’s Office initially requested a 7-year prison sentence for him, in addition to an additional 7 years of probation that would be served after his release. In August 2018 the National Police had carried out a search of the house where the evidence was found.

In these images and videos, children between the ages of 2 and 8 were shown posing sexually or having sex with adults. In this material, 132 video files were also found with recordings allegedly made by the accused using the hidden camera technique.

According to the prosecution’s account, the expert reports would show that these photographs and footage were shared with third parties through a file-sharing program.

Therefore, in addition to the penalty of deprivation of liberty, the Prosecutor’s Office also demands that the accused be disqualified from the performance of any profession that involves regular and direct contact with minors for a period of ten years.

With information from EFE

KEEP READING:

Mendy, Manchester City star accused of rape, was denied bail: “He collapsed when he saw the cell”

Shocking statement by Simone Biles at the Larry Nassar trial: “They knew she was being abused”

Child sexual abuse in England football: a report noted that the Federation did not do enough to prevent pedophilia