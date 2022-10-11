They arrested a man for disturbances during a flight: he had consumed hallucinogenic mushrooms

The incident occurred on a United airlines flight between Miami and Washington.

They are becoming more and more common assaults during the flights. The flight attendants union has made claims in this regard, indicating that their profession has become insecure. Many times these incidents of violence in the air are captured by the camera of another passenger and go viral. Others, even if they have not left a video trail, have a huge impact on the life of the aggressor, since everything that happens in the air is FBI jurisprudence.

Such is the case of what happened on a United airline flight that linked the city of Miami con Washington. According to the police report in the eastern district of the state of Virginia, a passenger on the flight had to be arrested after he attacked flight attendants, yelled profanities and forced open the bathroom door while another passenger was inside. According to the report, police believe the man acted under the influence of hallucinogenic mushrooms.

The assailant was identified as Cherry Logan Sevilla. According to witnesses, about an hour after takeoff, Sevilla began running through the aisles of the aircraft, banging on the cockpit door and yelling obscenities. Besides, he would have tried touching inappropriately to several passengers, putting his face very close to the face of the others and laughing in a disjointed way.

According to the aggressor, he would have consumed the hallucinogenic mushroom at the Miami airport before boarding

In a moment, Sevilla forced the bathroom door, broke it and tried to enter the small toilet despite the fact that another passenger was inside. A stewardess tried to stop him, and she Sevilla grabbed her right breast and squeezed it. Other passengers and other flight attendants tried to calm him down. Sevilla twisted another flight attendant’s arm in the middle of this exchange.

Finally, a security officer who was on board restrained him and they managed to put handcuffs on him. Although they had repeatedly asked him to return to her seat, Sevilla threw himself on the floor. Once handcuffed, they managed to take him to a seat at the back of the aircraft. From there he kept shouting rude phrases for the rest of the flight.

Upon reaching land, federal authorities were waiting to arrest him. Once in the FBI offices, Sevilla acknowledged having consumed psilocybina popular psychedelic hallucinogenic mushroom, before boarding the flight at Miami International Airport.

Sevilla said he remembered his bad behavior on the flight and apologized. The authorities let him go for the time being, but next Thursday he will have to appear in court for a preliminary hearing where your arrest will be requested. If he wants to await his trial in freedom, he must pay a bond to be determined by the judge.

