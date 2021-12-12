They arrested a man in India who stole a luxurious watch that belonged to Diego Armando Maradona

Maradona with the Hublot watch (REUTERS / Marko Djurica)

The Indian Police reported this Saturday that he recovered a clock That was from Diego Armando Maradona, and arrested a suspect for the alleged theft of this limited edition piece in Dubai. The man accused of the crime is called Wazid Hussain, has 37 years and had been working as a security guard for a company that had ties to the Argentine idol who passed away in November 2020.

Hussain, who eloped to India After stealing the piece in the Emirati city, he was arrested in the northeastern state of Assam, where this watch from the Swiss brand was recovered Hublot, a limited edition of the model Big Bang Unico which is valued at approximately USD 26.500.

The watch is made up of 330 pieces assembled by hand, has a picture of Maradona engraved on the bottom, in addition to his signature and a number 10 shirt, one of the most distinctive seals of the Argentine star.

Diego Maradona’s limited-edition Swiss brand Hublot watch is valued at approximately $ 26,500.



“Although there are many limited edition watches, this one was customized for Maradona”, pointed to the agency AFP the Sivasagar City Police Superintendent, Rakesh Roushan, according to information received from the authorities of Dubai.

“In an act of international cooperation, the Assam Police has been coordinated with the Dubai Police through the LEA federal india to recover a heritage watch Hublot belonging to the legendary footballer deceased Diego Maradona and detained a certain Wazid Hussein. Legal follow-up measures are being taken, ”he reported. Himanta Biswa Sarma, minister of Assam, on his official Twitter account.

The man arrested for the theft of Maradona’s watch is called Wazid Hussain and he is 37 years old (Photo: @himantabiswa)

Police reported that the detained man denied the accusations, adding that had returned to Assam in August to care for his sick father. The police of Assam recovered a luxury watch that was from Maradona but now he is investigating the version of the accused, who would have stolen the watch from a safe in Dubai With other belongings of the former soccer player who wore the jerseys of Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, FC Barcelona, ​​SSC Napoli and Sevilla FC.

Famous brand Hublot, founded in 1980 by the Italian Carlo Crocco, became one of the companies that accompanied Maradona in its luxuries, to the point of designing an exclusive line of watches. It was usual that in his time as coach of the Al Wasl Y Fujairah FC in Dubai, the Argentine idol will give away collectibles to his clients as “Special awards” during high-profile matches.

The Ten he also once gifted one of these luxury accessories to the Pope Francisco. It was in October 2016, on the eve of one of the matches of “United for Peace” which took place at the Olympic stadium in Rome. At that time, the Supreme Pontiff decided to auction the jewel to donate the money to the victims of the earthquake that ended the life of 247 people in the city of Amateur, in the center of Italy.

