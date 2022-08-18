They arrested a teacher in Florida for hiding a missing teenager in her house

Kelly Simpson (Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office)

A Florida high school teacher was arrested for hiding a teenager in her home who had been reported missing for several days.

Authorities had been trying to locate the minor, who he had been missing since August 12. The teenager’s parents were the ones who alerted the investigators that she could be found at the teacher’s house Kelly Simpson31 years old.

“While investigators were trying to locate a missing minor who was reported by his parents on August 12, 2022, the information they received led them to the home of Kelly Simpson (04/08/1991),” the statement from the Office reads. of the Charlotte County Sheriff.

Investigators successfully recovered the minor located inside Simpson’s home: “Kelly Simpson was arrested for interfering with the custody of a minor after picking up the minor from an unknown location and hiding him inside his house while knowing that he was in danger of disappearance. Simpson currently works for Charlotte County Public Schools.”

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office clarifies that this is an ongoing investigation, and asks anyone with information to contact the police. In addition, he warns that “Any person who has knowledge of the whereabouts of a missing minor or helps to hide a minor can be charged with a crime.

Simpson was posted on $5,000 bail Wednesday, jail records obtained by the police show. New York Post. The Charlotte County School District has put teacher on administrative leave from his position at Charlotte High School.

Keep reading:

A physical education teacher had sex with one of her students on her graduation day and could be expelled from the Scottish teaching register

They arrested a teacher who had sex with a student: a video was leaked on social networks

The former bishop of Oran Gustavo Zanchetta was sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison for sexual abuse