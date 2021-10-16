They arrested the husband of Agnes Tirop, the star of athletics stabbed to death: the intense persecution of the accused of the crime

Kenyan athlete Agnes Jebet Tirop was stabbed to death and her husband is the main suspect (Photo: REUTERS)

After the shock caused in the sports world by the brutal crime of the Kenyan athlete Agnes Jebet Tirop, the world record holder of 25 years what was found stabbed to death at her home, the local police reported that they arrested her husband when he tried to flee and is the “Prime suspect” of the terrifying femicide that shook the entire nation.

“The suspect was arrested in Mombasa. He is in custody and was arrested when he tried to flee “, declared George Kinoti, director of criminal investigations, in dialogue with AFP. The detained man is called Ibrahim Rotich and will appear in principle before a court, according to the same source.

The double world bronze medalist of 10,000 meters (in 2017 and 2019), who obtained a fourth place in the last Tokyo Olympics in the test of 5,000 meters, was found lifeless and with several stab wounds at her home in Pushing, an upper city west of Kenya, where many long-distance runners train.

Ibrahim Rotich, husband of athlete Agnes Tirop, was arrested as the main suspect in the murder (Photo: @DCI_Kenya)

Tom Makori, Keiyo North District Police Commander (where Iten is located), had stated on Thursday that they were on the hunt for the culprit and also said that Rotich he was the prime suspect. “He made a call to Tirop’s parents to tell them that he had done something wrong. So we think you know what happened. The sooner we make him reveal the circumstances that led to the murder of the young woman, the better for us “he explained.

In a statement issued in Twitter In the early hours of this Friday, the Kenya Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) indicated that the husband of Agnes Jebet Tirop had been arrested: “Ibrahim Rotich, who was in a relationship with the athlete, was arrested a few moments ago (last night) in Changamwe, Mombasa county (southeast), when he tried to flee to a neighboring county to evade justice.”

The statement from Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). (Photo: @DCI_Kenya)

“He had fled Iten, where he is suspected of committing the crime. At the time of the arrest, he was with one of his friends who is also detained “, clarified the local police commander David Mathiu, according to the African newspaper Nation. This media reported that the security forces surrounded the defendant in Mombasa and used his mobile phone number to locate him when he placed his old SIM card in a new device after spending several days without a connection.

The lifeless body of Tirop He was found lying in his bed Wednesday morning with visible stab wounds to his abdomen. Around noon on Thursday Ibrahim Rotich rammed his vehicle into a truck in Athi River, about 30 kilometers from Nairobi, While “Desperately escaped” of the tracking of the security forces. “The suspect is being questioned by detectives at the Changamwe Police Station to obtain more details about the murder, before being prosecuted to answer the murder charges.”added the DCI in its brief.

Ibrahim Rotich rammed his vehicle into a truck in Athi River while escaping police tracking (Photo: @DCI_Kenya)

An entire country is shocked by the terrifying death of Agnes Jebet Tirop, which became known in 2015 winning with only 19 years the title of world champion of cross country, becoming the youngest athlete to sign such a performance since the South African Zola Budd on 1985.

The Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta, paid tribute to the athlete. “It is shocking, extremely unhappy and sad to lose such a promising and young athlete, who with 25 years had already contributed glory to our country for their feats on the track”Declared the head of state in a statement.

Tirop had established on September 12 in Herzogenaurach (Germany), with a time of 30:01, a new 10 kilometer world record on Route reducing by 29 seconds the universal record of this event (only with women in the running) that the Moroccan Asmae Leghzaoui had since June 8, 2002, with 30:29.

(With information from AFP – EFE)

KEEP READING:

Athletics horror: record holder Agnes Jebet Tirop stabbed to death

Shocking: Olympic medalist Shalane Flanagan ran two marathons in less than 24 hours

Bolivian Héctor Garibay won the Buenos Aires marathon