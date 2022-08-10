They arrived at the club a month ago, but they could already be released: the unexpected problem with two signings from Barcelona

Kessié and Christensen are the two main victims of the situation

The pass market carried out by the FC Barcelona with Joan Laporta at the helm, it was one of the best on the continent. With the addition of Robert Lewandowski as the main signing, the problem to be solved by the Spanish team changed to the economic plane. After setting free Lionel Messi in mid-2021 due to the salary limits that it regulates The leaguethis time the same mishap affects two of the additions that arrived to raise the level of the Blaugrana squad.

Franck Kessie y Andreas Christensen They wait for the leadership to register them before the opening match against Rayo Vallecano this Saturday, August 13. As reported ESPNin case of not being able to make the hole in time, both players could be free of action and his links with Barcelona would be completely annulled.

the athletes they have a clause in their contract that specifies it, according to the aforementioned medium. The intention of both, knowing the problems in the financial engineering of the Blaugrana, It was to have a margin to join another club if they could not finally score them in Catalonia knowing that the transfer market in Europe closes during the first hours of September. A few days after the kick-off, the culé works day and night so that the numbers close in the face of a promising season.

The 25-year-old Ivorian midfielder was released from Milan and was one of the first to arrange his arrival in Spain. Champion in the Italian Serie A, he signed him until mid-2026 without imagining that he would end up in the situation he is in today. In parallel and along the same route, the Danish central defender decided not to renew with Chelsea of the Premier League in search of continuity in the blaugrana. At 26 years old, he agreed to a contract for the next four seasons. Both arrived during the first days of July at the institution.

Gerard accepted a new cut in his salary (Photo: USA Today)

Other pending names to write down, but with priority over the others, are those of Lewandowski, Raphinha y Jules Kounde in addition to Sergio Robert beside Ousmane Dembele, which recently renewed their ties with new figures. The reality is that the limit to register players stretches until the end of August, but Barcelona is in constant contact with the representatives of each of the incorporations to give them more time in case they cannot accommodate the problem before matchday 1.

It is worth remembering that last Wednesday it was learned that Gerard Piqué, former captain of the culé team, had had a meeting with the president, who asked for a pay cut so that their numbers fit the La Liga drivers. The last renewal of the defender was in October 2020 when he agreed with the previous leadership to renew him until the end of 2024. The veteran soccer player agreed to sign a withdrawal from what he has been receiving so that everything fits and to be able to enroll his new teammates .

In a transfer window in which Joan Laporta spent a total of 165 million euros on additions, suspicions about management begin to flourish in Spanish football. In parallel, the boss sold 25% of the television rights for 25 years in exchange for 600 million of the same currency to solve part of the economic impact that the new faces of Xavi Hernández’s squad mean. Time is short and the duel against Rayo Vallecano is getting closer and closer. Meanwhile, some footballers They still do not have the certainty of if they will be able to be in the Camp Nou next Saturday.

KEEP READING:

The problem that PSG will have to solve with the separated ones and the “elite” group that Galtier promoted

Alexis Sánchez signed with Olympique Marseille and sparked a fan revolution: the blooper that caused concern

The internal exploded in the locker room of Manchester United: the anger of the squad with Cristiano Ronaldo