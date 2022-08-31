They ask the Ecuadorian authorities to act against the slaughter of turtles in the Galapagos Islands

Park rangers from the Isabela Technical Unit of the Galapagos National Park Directorate found the remains of 15 giant tortoises killed and slaughtered in the La Gorra sector, a rural area east of the Sierra Negra volcano. (Photo: Investigative Journalism).

In one of the islands of the Galapagos archipelago a turtle slaughter center would work. An investigation published by the portal Investigation journalism revealed that at least 15 giant tortoises were slaughtered. A citizen initiative seeks to collect signatures to pressure the authorities to act and protect this endangered species.

Galapagos is considered one of the most important natural sanctuaries in the world. Its giant tortoises are one of the hallmarks of the islands. However, park rangers Galapagos National Park found that on Isabela Island, the largest in the archipelago, turtles are being slaughtered for human consumption.

The portal Investigation journalism revealed that the director of the Galapagos National Park, Danny Wheel Córdova, filed a complaint so that the Prosecutor’s Office initiates an investigation to determine who is responsible for that act against one of the emblematic species of the islands.

In his complaint, Rueda Córdova explained: “Park rangers from the Isabela Technical Unit of the Galapagos National Park Directorate found the remains of 15 giant tortoises killed and slaughtered in the La Gorra sector, a rural area east of the Sierra Negra volcano, 16 kilometers from Puerto Villamil. Two of the turtles had recently been euthanized, butchered. Of both, only the carapace (dorsal part of the shell) remained with the large intestine attached and the plastrons (ventral part of the shell) separated”, according to the journalistic portal.

The State Attorney General’s Office published a tweet in which he assured that he had initiated a preliminary investigation to investigate the facts related to the alleged hunting and slaughter of giant tortoises.

The slaughtered turtles belong to the species Chelonoidis guntheri listed as critically endangered, according to the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature. These tortoises are known as Sierra Negra or Günther’s giant tortoise and are a subspecies of tortoise endemic to Galapagos.

A giant tortoise on Santa Cruz Island after Ecuador announced the expansion of a marine reserve that will cover 198,000 square kilometers, in the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador. January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Santiago Arcos

The specific name of guentheri honors the zoologist Albert Günther, the first scientist who documented the characteristics of a tortoise of this type on Pinta Island in 1877. These tortoises measure about 120 cm long for males and up to 92 cm for females. They feed on plants that grow on small grasses, shrubs, cacti, algae and fruits.

This species has been threatened for decades, as sailors and settlers exploited the population of this species in search of food. Today the remaining turtles are still threatened by poaching. Other threats include the predation of their eggs and their young, as well as the degradation of their biosphere by animals introduced to the islands.

The report published in Investigation journalism ensures that on Isabela Island the authorities fail to act in these cases that threaten the endemic fauna of the Galapagos: “ One of the possible reasons for the inaction of the institutions may be related to the fact that there were employees of the GAD (Decentralized Autonomous Government) of the Municipality of Isabela, of the Government Council of Galapagos, of the Agency for the Regulation and Control of Biosafety and Quarantine for Galapagos. (ABG) and the Galapagos National Park Directorate itself (UTI-DPNG) allegedly involved in these crimes against the country’s most emblematic wildlife ”.

Since 1933, the killing of giant tortoises in Galapagos has been prohibited. The criminal law of Ecuador establishes a prison sentence of 1 to 3 years for anyone who attempts against the country’s wild fauna or flora.

A citizen petition on the Change.org platform seeks to collect at least 2,500 signatures to pressure the authorities to act in the face of these facts. The petition started by user Jenny Lucas states: “On Isabela Island, in the Galapagos, there are those who are killing giant tortoises to later consume their meat. I started this petition so that the authorities act immediately in the face of these atrocious events.”

So far 1,591 people have signed the petition. In the comments recorded on the virtual platform, users joined the initiative because they want the biodiversity of the Galapagos to be preserved. For example, one of the signatories, Walter Geovanny Pihuave, wrote: “I want my grandchildren to know the beauty of biodiversity that our country has”.

Keep reading:

43 Galapagos giant tortoises returned to their natural habitat

Ecuador seeks to repopulate a Galapagos island with giant tortoises