They assaulted Lewandowski at the gate of the Barcelona Sports City

Robert Lewandowski is Barcelona’s great scoring hope this season (Reuters)

The start of Robert Lewandowski in the Barcelona doesn’t seem to be the best, not only because in his debut he couldn’t score against Vallecano Ray and his team barely equaled 0-0 in the Camp Noubut because this Thursday he suffered an unexpected robbery when he was about to enter the club’s premises for training.

The former artilleryman Bayern Munich stopped his car to take photos with some fans who were at the gate of the Catalan team’s Sports City and suddenly a criminal took advantage of the situation to take a watch valued at USD 70 million

Los Mossos d’Esquadrawith the help of the local police Sant Joan Despí (Barcelona), have arrested the alleged perpetrator of the robbery shortly after. According to police sources consulted by the EFE news agency, the event occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the surroundings of the Joan Gamper Sports Cityin Sant Joan Despí

The Pole arrived at the Spanish club after his successful spell at Bayern Munich (Reuetrs)

Before entering the compound to train, Lewandowski He had lowered the window of his car to sign some autographs for the fans present and it was at that moment that an older man burst in to snatch the luxury watch that he was wearing on his wrist.

According to the same sources, the thief fled and hid in an area near the Joan Gamper Sports City. local police of Sant Joan Despí and the Mossos d’Esquadra They have started the search for the suspect, who has finally been arrested accused of robbery with violence. The Police have recovered the watch of the Barcelona striker.

Lewandowskithe great reinforcement of the team Xavi Hernandezwill return to the field of play next Sunday when his team visits the Real society.

With information from EFE

