They assure in Turkey that Roman Abramovich bought a First Division club

Turkish media claim that the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich bought the shares of the local club Goztepe Sports Club (GSK), and that the official announcement will be made on Friday. The Government of Turkey decided not to adopt sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, so the businessman, former owner of Chelsea, will have no problems in carrying out the operation and it was even reported that he docked two of his yachts in ports of that country to avoid inconvenience on other European coasts.

The news of Abramovich’s interest in the Turkish club was advanced at the end of March by the site Fanatic, which informed that the until now maximum shareholder of the club, Mehmet Sepil, I would have sent him a proposal. Sepil already said this season that he would sell the team due to poor results. Göztepe is now ranked 18th in the Turkish Super League table among 20 teams and today is losing the category.

The novelty of the purchase was spread by the portal D-Smart Spor and was echoed in other local media such as Radiospor, Ajansspor and Tribun Magazine.

The sanction of the United Kingdom to Abramovich for his links with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, implied strong economic restrictions and an express sale of Chelsea, which is still in the process of selecting buyers. The sanctions were extended to the European Union, where it is also barred from doing business. That is why the 55-year-old tycoon went looking for a market in which he could operate. As the Turkish government did not adhere to the sanctions against Russia, the businessman’s compass moved towards that country.

The Turkish Super League is going through a complicated present and its three big teams, Galatasaray, Besiktas and Fenerbahçe, today are no longer the cuckoos of yesteryear. Istanbul is no longer “hell” as the climate was known in international cup matches in the Turkish capital due to the fervor of the fans of those teams. In the local competition, Trabzonspor leads comfortably and Abramovich’s appearance at Göztepe would allow a modest new club to rub shoulders with the most powerful.

The news spread throughout Europe and when news of the Russian’s arrival at the club became known, Göztepe’s Fan Token increased by 75 percent. These are the applications that fans can enter to see information about their teams.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are experiencing moments of hardship while working on the transfer. The British entity is still headless and in the last few hours the players of the squad had to pay the fuel for the team’s transfers due to the economic crisis that settled in the club.

Göztepe was founded on June 14, 1925 and its modern stadium, the Gursel Aksel, from the city of Izmir (477 km south of Istanbul), premiered in 2020 and has a capacity of 25,035 spectators. An Argentine plays there, Franco Di Santo, the former San Lorenzo de Almagro striker, who arrived at the club in January this year and has played 9 games and scored 2 goals. He has a contract until January 2023.

