They assure that Barcelona signed a pre-contract with an international figure

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman of the Netherlands at the Nou Camp. EFE / Enric Fontcuberta / Archive



Georginio Wijnaldum, Liverpool footballer, has signed a pre-contract with Barcelona for which he will arrive for free this summer, being the first signing of the new Laporta era.

The Dutch midfielder ends his contract with Liverpool this summer and has not yet renewed, which will allow him to start for free from June 30.

Georginio Wijnaldum, Liverpool player, would already have a preliminary agreement with Barcelona. Getty Images

According to him The Sunday Times, Wijnaldum has already reached an agreement with Barcelona and has signed a pre-contract, so it will become the first incorporation of the recently invested president Joan Laporta.

Georginio Wijnaldum, en la mira del Barcelona (REUTERS / Bernadett Szabo)

Wijnaldum, 30, came to Liverpool in 2016 from Newcastle United, for just over 25 million euros.

Raised in the Sparta quarry in Rotterdam, Wijnaldum went through Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven before landing in England.

This season he has played 40 games with the Reds and has scored three goals.

Meanwhile, Barcelona does not get out of the fight for La Liga in Spain. After the victory of Atlético de Madrid, the absolute leader with 66 points, 1-0 against Alavés with a goal from Luis Suárez, the team led by Lionel Messi beat Real Sociedad 6-1. In this way, the culé remains four units from the top.

It was a special game for La Pulga, as he achieved the record of being the player with the most appearances with the Barcelona shirt in history. The Rosario added 768 games, one more than Xavi, who has just been dethroned.

With information from ESPN.

KEEP READING:

Lionel Messi seized a historical record: he became the player who wore the Barcelona shirt the most times

In Europe they place Zinedine Zidane as the main candidate to lead France in the Qatar World Cup

Controversial gesture by Erling Haaland with a rival who asked him to exchange shirts after the Borussia Dortmund draw