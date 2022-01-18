They assure that the Catalan independence movement asked Barcelona for financing with ghost contracts

Bartomeu rejected an economic request from the Catalan independence movement as president of Barça (Photo: EFE)

Through his successes, but mainly with his philosophy, the FC Barcelona transcended as a sports institution and has positioned itself as an emblem of Catalonia worldwide, so it’s no surprise that the club has ties to the Catalan independence movement. What has been unexpected is that, according to the newspaper The world, this political movement tried to finance the 2017 referendum through contributions from the team.

In an article signed by the journalists Esteban Urreiztieta and Orfeo Suárez in the aforementioned medium, it is explained that the petition reached the Camp Nou to name Carles Puigdemont, former president of the Generalitat de Catalunya, and was rejected by Josep María Bartomeu, then president of the Barça, who had just won the elections after the second treble in the history of the Blaugrana club.

The intention, according to the article, was for the culé institution to hire four fictional employees to finance the 1-O. These employees would not go to work and the salaries, which were going to be between €100,000 and €120,000 (US$115,000-140,000), would serve to subsidize independence activities on the eve of the vote that took place on October 1, 2017.

The request for financing to Barça came at the request of Carles Puigdemont, former president of the Generalitat de Catalunya (Photo: REUTERS)

Bartomeu refused this request, which included companies specializing in security and software development, and also refused to take the sum of €2.6 million ($3 million) that they were asked to pay the bail of Arthur More for him 9-N, which was required as a gesture of “patriotism”. The former president of Barça did not want to talk to the supposed envoys of Puigdemont and asked them to call him himself.

During his presidency, Bartomeu stressed that the Barça he was going to be in favor of the right to decide and freedom of expression, in addition to being predisposed to support any initiative in favor of Catalonia, but that he was always going to prioritize the partner interests blaugranas. These economic requests from the environment of Puigdemont were likely to turn the club into a “financing box” of separatism, indicates the note.

from the newspaper The world They have anticipated that two more deliveries will be published (Wednesday and Thursday) and they also pointed out that some footballers of the Barça, seeing the magnitude of the events that took place in Catalonia in October 2017, demanded that “In their contract renewals there will be an anti-independence clause” to be released in case Catalonia separated from Spain.

