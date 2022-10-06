They assure that the US is evaluating a relief of the sanctions to the Venezuelan regime to reactivate the export of oil

They assure that the US is negotiating with the Venezuelan regime a relief of the sanctions that allows to reactivate the export of oil REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

The Government of USA is preparing an adjustment in the sanctions imposed on the regime of Nicolás Maduro, in Venezuelawith the intention of allowing Chevron Corp resume its operations in the Caribbean country.

As reported by the newspaper The Wall Street Journalthe move could pave the way for a possible reopening of the US and European markets to Venezuelan oil exports.

The outlet notes that “in exchange for significant relief from sanctions,” the dictator of Caracas will resume the talks suspended last year with the Venezuelan opposition in which the conditions necessary to hold free and fair presidential elections in 2024 were discussed.

“The United States, the Venezuelan government and some Venezuelan opposition figures have also reached an agreement that would release hundreds of millions of dollars in Venezuelan state funds frozen in US banks to pay for imports of food, medicine and equipment for the ailing network. electrical power in the country and municipal water systems,” the text states.

Chevron Corp resume operations in Venezuela Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Sources related to the proposal informed the outlet that the details are still being discussed. They warned that the deal could fail because it depends on Maduro’s top advisers resuming talks with the opposition in good faith.

“There are no plans to change our sanctions policy without constructive action from the Maduro regime,” said Adrienne Watson, a spokeswoman for the National Security Council.

According to the media, “if the agreement is carried out and Chevron, along with US oil service companies, are allowed to return to work in Venezuela, would only place a limited amount of new oil on the world market in the short term”.

WSJ sources assure that the talks between US and Venezuelan officials have been carried out discreetly at least since March, “but gained momentum when Venezuela released on Saturday six US citizens and one US permanent resident who had been imprisoned in that country. In exchange, the United States freed two men, nephews of Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores, who had been convicted of drug trafficking.

A US official said the swap created some “new opportunities” between the two sides that didn’t exist a week ago.

THE SAUDI VENEZUELA

Before the arrival of Chavismo in 1999, Venezuela was a major oil producer. Records indicate that more than 3.2 million barrels per day were pumped during the 1990s. However, the country’s main industry collapsed during the last decade due to lack of investment, corruption and mismanagement. .

The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro

The Chavista regime attributed the decline of the company to the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration. The situation ended up affecting production levels and forced Western companies to leave the country.

“Any change in US policy that brings Western oil companies back would send a psychological signal to the market that more supply is on the way, the sources said. News of a possible US rapprochement with Venezuela is emerging just as OPEC+ countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to cut production in response to falling oil prices, angering the Biden administration. reviewed the WSJ.

Francisco Monaldi, a Latin American energy expert at Rice University, told the newspaper that involving Venezuela, which sits atop some of the world’s largest oil reserves, could serve as a longer-term strategy for the US and European countries trying to secure new energy sources as Russia’s war in Ukraine drags on and disrupts commodity markets.

“If the prices [del petróleo] go down, this could all change,” Monaldi said.

The pact could be sealed only if the dictator, Nicolás Maduro, decides to reinstate his representatives from the negotiating table with the opposition to achieve legitimate elections in 2024



The report indicates that the agreement between the United States and Venezuela, whose terms are expected to be reinforced at the end of this month, It is the latest sign that Washington is willing to end a pressure campaign against the Maduro regime. that he inherited from the Trump administration.

“There are potential dangers. The proposal is fueling fury among some of the regime’s staunchest enemies, who say the strategy would allow Maduro to maintain his authoritarian control over the country with few concessions. On the other hand, it could be unpopular with some in the Maduro administration,” he indicates.

The director of the Venezuela program at the Washington Office on Latin America, Geoff Ramsey, told the WSJ that “within the regime, there are hard-liners who are highly critical of Maduro’s neoliberal turn. And within the opposition, there are players who are very interested in doing everything possible to continue with the interim government.”

Meanwhile, representatives of the Venezuelan opposition said that fresh money could revive the Maduro dictatorship, which has sustained itself in recent years by circumventing US sanctions by selling its heavy crude to China and other Asian buyers at deep discounts.

For his part, the Chevron spokesman, Ray Fohr, ruled on the proposed agreement, but said that in Venezuela “they have dedicated investments and a large workforce” that depends on their presence. According to his version, the company complies with the current sanctions framework.

According to the report of WSJthe former Chevron executive, Ali Moshiriwho oversaw the expansion of the company’s operations in Latin America and worked closely with Venezuelan officials, said the Biden administration’s turnaround appears to reflect political pressure that has come with rising energy prices and shortage of global supplies.

“It makes a lot of sense for the Biden administration to ease some of the sanctions against Venezuela, to allow multiple resources to help us lower energy prices,” Moshiri told the outlet. He estimates that the country could reach 1.5 million barrels per day of production in two years if Chevron and other companies are allowed to work freely.

“Wall Street firms and US investors had also been pressuring the Biden administration for months to lift sanctions and recover billions of dollars in debt through trade deals with Caracas.

“The toughest sanctions came in 2019, when the US and dozens of its allies declared that opposition leader Juan Guaidó was the legitimate president of Venezuela. However, his movement failed to expel Maduro, and most countries now openly deal with the Maduro government, ”reviews the note.

The report notes that the agreement between the United States and Venezuela is the latest sign that Washington is willing to end a pressure campaign against the Maduro regime REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

A spokesman for Guaido did not respond to questions seeking comment. The opposition leader said he had nothing to do with the recent prisoner swap and opposes easing pressure on Maduro.

The sources of WSJ They also assure that “the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Department of the Treasury, which administers the sanctions against Venezuela, is preparing to issue one or more licenses for Chevron to operate its four oil projects joint venture agreements with the state oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, or PdVSA. Chevron’s agreement with Venezuela gives it full operational control and is about 1,000 pages long.”

“With Chevron in charge of all aspects of the projects and the US granting authorization to export oil, Venezuela could regain the relevance in the oil market that it enjoyed in the early 2000s, when it was one of the main exporters of crude oil to the US. The country now exports around 450,000 barrels a day and could double that figure in a matter of months,” said people familiar with Venezuela’s oil industry and optimistic about its prospects.

The Treasury Department and the State Department They did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Venezuela’s state oil company and its Information Ministry did not respond to detailed emails seeking comment from the government. WSJ.

