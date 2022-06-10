They attacked Canelo Álvarez for not fighting a UFC fighter: “He doesn’t have the balls”

Canelo Álvarez lost by unanimous decision to Dmitry Bivol last May (Photo: Joe Camporeale/Reuters)

Canelo Álvarez is at a critical moment in his career, as he received the first unanimous decision loss of his career against Dmitry Bivola boxer who despite being undefeated did not have the powerful Mexican cartelso he surprised several of his fans after not being able to reign in the 175 pounds.

Faced with this moment of weakness in his image, the representative of Kamaru UsmanAli Abdelaziz, came on stage to criticize the man from Guadalajara for not wanting to measure himself against the welterweight monarch in the Mixed martial arts (MMA for its acronym in English), with whom an offer was rumored before the fight against Bivol was finalized.

According to the words of the Egyptian executive, who has led Usman’s career for some years, Saúl Álvarez does not have enough courage to measure himself against his fighter in an octagonso it was launched to the lower parts of Canelo:

“Kamaru has enough balls to go boxing and we know that Canelo he will never have enough balls to come to MMA”

The Nigerian fighter, Kamaru Usman, welterweight champion in MMA (Photo: EFE/Mario Ruiz)

Those were the words of agent Abdelaziz, who despite claiming to respect Canelo, after the defeat he suffered against Bivol his name is no longer what it used to bebecause the fight he imagined was the duel “between the best pound for pound” of their respective disciplines.

“Canelo has become a normal guy. It has become one more. He was the pound-for-pound king against the pound-for-pound king, but Canelohis mystique is gone”, declared the CEO of Dominance MMA Management for the medium Menace Tube.

“I respect Canelo, but I think he wasted a great opportunity for him. The oddsmakers were probably 8/1 against Kamaru.”

It is worth mentioning that for several months, both the fighter on social networks and the fighter himself Ali Abdelaziz Before the media, they have put their machinery into action to attract the Mexican to a multimillion-dollar fight; however, this has not been able to bear fruit in a good way and they have even received a response from Saul Alvarez.

The CEO of Dominance MMA Management and representative of Kamaru Usman, Ali Abdelaziz (Photo: Twitter/@AliAbdelaziz00)

A little less than two months ago, Abdelazis had launched himself in networks against Canelo and called him “chicken”, for which he provoked Álvarez’s reaction:

“@Canelo he is a complete chicken, he’s fighting guys with 5000 followers on Instagram, these guys will never do anything for his legacy. Now I understand why you don’t want to lose to someone like @USMAN84kg. This is chicken style, no risk, no reward”, affirmed the Egyptian businessman.

Given this assertion of the promoter, Canelo Álvarez He did not want to remain silent and replied out of fear with a mockery of his person, since he briefly made him understand that he had no idea who he was.

Canelo Álvarez accumulates a record of 57 wins, two draws and two losses (Photo: Joe Camporeale/Reuters)

“Who the fuck is this?”Saúl wrote along with a couple of laughing emoticons, so his reaction immediately went viral and provoked ridicule from his followers, who also did not agree with the words of the Egyptian representative.

Despite this attempt to discredit the Mexican’s rivals, the great surprise occurred and Canelo fell against “the rival of 5 thousand followers”who carried out a formidable strategy and prevented the passage of Álvarez’s blows during the 12 rounds, to the point of taking the victory unanimously and completely annulling the virtues of the man from Jalisco.

