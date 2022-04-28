They attacked him with coins from the stands, he put them together and pocketed 1,700 pesos: the unusual scene of a goalkeeper in Chilean football

Brayan Manosalva, goalkeeper of San Luis, collected the coins at the end of the match against Puerto Montt in the First B tournament in Chile.

One of the most unusual images of last weekend took place in the rise of football in Chile. The goalkeeper Brayan Manosalvaplayer of saint Louis of Quillota, left the playing field with hands full of coins at the end of the game that his team played last Thursday against Montt port in it Chinquihue Bicentennial Stadiumcorresponding to the tenth day of the tournament of the First B from this country.

Manosalvawhich received the disapproval of the local bias with various projectiles that were launched from one of the stands of the Chinquihue Stadiumwas dedicated to collect all the coins that they threw at him and pocketed an unusual amount of money.

“This time I had to play with the bar against the back, we were winning, things were not being given to him and they threw them at me. Most of the coins were inside the arch and in the small area. They were like 1,700 pesos (equivalent to USD 2), I remember that it was a coin of 500 and the rest of 100 “said the goalkeeper himself in dialogue with the newspaper The latest news.

Brayan Manosalva left the playing field with 1,700 pesos in coins.

As for the money he collected, the goalkeeper of 25 years he said he handed them over “To a gentleman who was there, I don’t know who it would be”. However, according to his statements, he took the opportunity to recriminate the referee Felipe Sherry for the number of objects that were thrown at him during the match that ended equaled by 1-1.

“I told the referee everything that had been thrown at me, that he should be more attentive. In the second half everything happened, I was very focused on the game and when he did the kick-offs, it was noticeable that several coins fell. It’s the first time I’ve been thrown so many things. The archer is used to insults, shouting, although it is all part of the profession”, he stated Manosalva.

The goalkeeper who began sporting in Huachipato He also explained that the greatest concern in this type of situation is always his family. “In general, sport is rare, people are more aggressive and my family called me after the game, worried, because I’m just playing. Always pending the matches. This day in Puerto Montt my wife was worriedbut within everything you have to get used to how the situation is”, he analyzed.

