They beat Checo Pérez and Red Bull for not expressing themselves after the racist insult to Lewis Hamilton

Checo Pérez did not join the messages of support for Lewis Hamilton against the racist term used by Nelson Piquet (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

Prior to British Grand Prixa bomb exploded in the world of formula 1because one of the historical pilots that has the category referred to Lewis Hamilton with a racist term during a live interview.

Is about Nelson Piquetthree times world champion in the 1980s and who currently stands out for being Max Verstappen’s father-in-lawsince for several months her daughter, Kelly Piquethas a love relationship with the current champion.

Amid the messages of support that Hamilton received from the bulk of the Formula 1 grid, the FIA ​​and their respective teams, the absence of Red Bull It drew attention among the fans, because along with AlphaTauri, Williams and Alfa Romeo, they were the teams that did not express themselves on the matter.

under the same line, Czech Pérez Nor did he make any mention of the subject and his communication team limited himself to announcing the sale of some products and uploading a story signing caps prior to this weekend’s race.

Formula One F1 – Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan – June 10, 2022 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez before practice REUTERS/Murad Sezer

How could it be otherwise, a sector of fans criticized Red Bull, Max Verstappen and his own Sergio Perezsince the fact of ignoring the subject was directly related to the kinship that the Dutch star has with the author of the racist term against Hamilton.

The issue was accentuated because, simultaneously, the Austrian team announced the termination of the contract of its youth driver Yuri Vipsfollowing internal investigations into making an identical racist slur during a broadcast on Twitchreason why the most critical followers demanded some position of support towards Lewis.

“I love a Czech but, your PR (director of public relations) can not be aware of the situation right now? They upload a story signing caps. They are not required to make a declaration, but it is more to show support and empathy for the situation. Whether you like Lewis or not, it is something that should not be questionable, ”said a fan through Twitter.

They beat Checo Pérez and Red Bull for not expressing themselves after a racist insult to Lewis Hamilton (Photo: Twitter/)

They beat Checo Pérez and Red Bull for not expressing themselves after a racist insult to Lewis Hamilton (Photo: Twitter/)

“Sorry, but it made me laugh that many of us are waiting for Checo to say something about the Lewis issue and the first thing he tweets is ‘look, buy my caps,'” said another of his followers through social networks, because in contrast, others pilots like Charles Leclerc, Stephen Ocon, George Russell o Daniel Ricciardo They made fairly long statements in support of Lewis Hamilton.

Although he was not the only pilot who did not express himself respectfully, the fact that he belonged to the family of Red Bull suggested a order from the team not to talk about itmainly for being a distant member of the organization and the formula 1 nowadays.

“Interesting to see how absolutely all the teams/drivers put something against racism or in favor of Hamilton however RB, Max, Checo have not put anything… and all because it is about Max’s father-in-law, “wrote another Internet user.

They beat Checo Pérez and Red Bull for not expressing themselves after a racist insult to Lewis Hamilton (Photo: Twitter/)

They beat Checo Pérez and Red Bull for not expressing themselves after a racist insult to Lewis Hamilton (Photo: Twitter/)

Because this weekend will be the British Grand Prixone of the most recurring themes is what happened in the 2021 season, when a touch of Lewis Hamilton to the car of Verstappen he sent it to the retaining walls with a force greater than 50G.

For this reason, the networks brought to the scene an interview that he conducted Nelson Piquet in November 2021 where he called the seven-time world champion “neguinho” while giving his analysis of what happened in that race:

“The little black guy (Lewis Hamilton) put the car in and left because there was no way to get past two cars in that corner. He played dirty. Luckily for him, only the other (Verstappen) screwed up, “said Piquet at the time, after being compared with the maneuver he performed Ayrton Senna a Alain Prost in the definition of the title of 1990.

Nelson Piquet called Lewis Hamilton “Neguinho” to explain the touch maneuver between the Englishman and his son-in-law, Max Verstappen, at Silverstone 2021

KEEP READING:

Lewis Hamilton called for changing the “archaic mentalities” after the racist term used by Nelson Piquet

The unexpected accident with which Hamilton took Verstappen out of the race: the great controversy of the Formula 1 British GP

Checo Pérez goes for his first podium at Silverstone, a circuit that is difficult for the Red Bull driver