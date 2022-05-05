Guillermo Ochoa and Jesús Corona are the two Mexican goalkeepers who have won an Olympic medal as starters and captains (Photos: Getty Images)

On August 6, 2021, the Mexican team made history again in a few Olympic Gamesas he returned home with the bronze medal hanging, after defeating the host Japan in the duel for third place.

Even though that him Tricolor Olympic team fell in the semifinals against Brazil, it was classified as a success to have reached such a high level and to achieve one of the four medals that the Aztec delegation achieved in Tokio 2020.

This itself caused Guillermo Ochoa, captain and leader of that team, this memory will be reflected in the skin. A tradition in several athletes who fulfill the dream of competing in an Olympic tournament, but even more so in those who win a medal.

Guillermo Ochoa tattooed the symbol of the Olympic Games (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

“Memories that must be captured! What a TOP your new tattoo, Memo”, boasted the Mexican National Team through its Twitter account.

How could it be otherwise, especially for those who keep the rivalries between America – Blue Crossy Memo Ochoa – Jesus Crownresponses to the publication of Tri they were filled with criticism and images of the sky-blue goalkeeper, because in addition to being the first to get a Olympic medalthat Mexican team of 2012 took the gold after defeating Brazil at Wembley Stadium.

Although many advocates of Ochoathe main criticisms were directed at the celebration of a third place, but also at the comparison Jose de Jesus Coronaagainst whom competes for ownership in the Tricolor from lower categories to the senior team.

They beat Memo Ochoa for his Olympic Games tattoo and reminded him of Jesús Corona (Photo: Twitter)

“Indeed, there are memories that remain etched forever and levels that the rollers will never reach even by imposing themselves in ownership just for being the majority partner of a sponsor of the National Team, ”said one of the accounts that is apparently a fan of Blue Crosswho attached an image of Corona with the gold medal at London 2012.

It should be remembered that this is one of the most intense sports fights for a place in the national team, because even in the 2014 World Cupwhere Paco Memo he was recognized by FIFA as the best element of the team in two of the four games playedwon him the title at the last moment.

In a recent interview with Burro van RankinGuillermo revealed how he managed to win the position from a depleted Corona, after being almost erased by Michael Herrera before the World Cup.

They beat Memo Ochoa for his Olympic Games tattoo and reminded him of Jesús Corona (Photo: Twitter)

“It’s a pity that no matter how much they inflate it, they couldn’t get a gold tattoo, Neymar’s save should also be tattooed since that’s what he lives from 2014”, another user wrote.

This memory, in addition to being the shortcut of the World Cup in Brazil 2014was listed as a watershed in the career of Memo, because according to his own words, from that moment on he was recognized internationally. His name appeared on covers around the world and his hair style became a reference during the group stage.

They beat Memo Ochoa for his Olympic Games tattoo and reminded him of Jesús Corona (Photo: Twitter)

Other users simply published photos of Corona with the gold medal, one of the most important achievements in any category of the national team, with the aim of annoying Ochoa with the third place obtained.

It should be remembered that Joseph of Jesus has already lost a Liga MX final against Guillermo Ochoa when he defended the colors of the Tecos UAG in the Clausura 2005, final in which they fell by a global score of 6-3 against America; subsequently fell on two other occasions against the Eaglesbut already dressed in the shirt of Blue Cross.

In this way, one of the most intense rivalries between two compatriots for a position in the national team’s goal has been developed, where for the fans their relationship with their clubs is also involvedas they defend the colors of two bitter rivals.

