They believed the race was over, until she appeared: the epic comeback of an athlete that went viral

This week the Ziyah Holman rose to fame following her debut Saturday in her first college competition. The American who represents the institution of Michigan She became a social media sensation for her performance in the 4×400 post race in which she proved that the impossible can be achieved.

Is that the young woman took the position of her team being last and more than four seconds behind the leader of the race in the Simmons-Harvey Invitational. Such a difference seemed insurmountable, but once he took the baton he began to run at such speed that in the stands they realized that a miracle was possible.

In the first 200 meters he was able to pass the competitor who was ahead of him and the final section was dedicated to surpassing the leader of the competition, whom he humiliated in the final sprint to be able to cross the finish line alone and unleash the madness of the fans who came to the gym to support the students.

The performance of Holman It went viral, but those who know her know that this was not a coincidence, since during her time as a high school student she already used to stand out for her speed in the world of athletics. “At school, this was my thing,” he told the Michigan Daily.

Ziyah Holman is a promise of American athletics (@ziyahleigh__)

“I have received so many messages that it is not even funny,” he told the university newspaper, adding, “I feel so bad because I am still responding to everyone, but honestly it is quite impossible. I’m still answering things from Saturday. “

Is that Holman completed the 400 meters in just 51.79An impressive mark for someone her age, considering that the North American women’s record is 48.70 and was set by Sanya Richards, who was the 2012 London Olympic champion and 2009 world champion.

The University of Michigan He now knows that he has among his ranks one of the greatest promises of American athletics, who also managed to win the 600-meter battle with a time of 1: 29.27, four seconds faster than his immediate pursuer.

