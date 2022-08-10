They booked a vacation home on Booking, but when they arrived their owners knew nothing: 100 tourists fall victim to this scam

Going on vacation has never been so easy. Enter the internet, perform a search, and in just a few clicks you have a booked apartment or hotel room. But although everything seems good, we must remember that there are always people on the Internet who try to take advantage of others through scams. And this is precisely what has happened with Booking, which has hosted the scam in which dozens of tourists have fallen.

Specifically, the scam has moved to a house in north London, whose scammer has uploaded to Booking in his name so that people would reserve it. The problem is that the people who were in this house did not know that they were making their house available to touristsfinding many surprises that came from the airport.

A reservation that ends up being fraudulent on Booking

When we make a reservation on a platform like Booking, which has great respect behind it with years of experience, we assume that there will be no type of scam. But this is not what 100 tourists from all over the world found who wanted to visit England and whose experience has been collected by the BBC.

The story begins in the house, a lady in North London, who repeatedly rang the doorbell. When opening, this lady found a woman with her daughter accompanied by numerous suitcases who came to stay at her house, stating that they had a reservation from Booking. But obviously, after commenting that he had never put his house up for vacation rental, they had to leave.





The problem is that for a whole month they passed by this woman’s house almost 100 different tourists from numerous parts of the world. The same thing was always true: they had a reservation made on Booking and that they had this address. And it is that although the owner had reported this fact to Booking after the first visit, and after the withdrawal of the advertisement from the website, in the end the inconvenience continued.

And it is that these scams are really well designed. Unfortunately, anyone can access Booking and put a completely random address to rent. The problem comes when the tourists make the payment, arrive at the indicated address and find the big surprise. From Booking they have assured that solutions are already being given to all those affected by this fact, and that they fight scams, just like another company: