They broadcast the VAR audios of the controversies in Ecuador-Argentina: the dialogues in the kick to Mac Allister and the controversial Tagliafico criminal

The South American Football Confederation released the VAR audios of two of the most controversial plays of the match between Ecuador and Argentina in Guayaquil for the last date of the South American Qualifiers heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The first of the controversial actions occurred in the 11th minute of the complement and it was for an Alan Franco Palma iron at Alexis Mac Allister’s knee. Brazilian referee Raphael Claus admonished the Ecuadorian soccer player, but the entire Argentine side claimed for the red card. “Reckless Play” considered the VAR.

The Ecuadorian soccer player was reprimanded, but from the Argentine side they demanded direct expulsion

the next move much discussed originated one minute from the end of the game by the hand of Nicholas Tagliafico after a header from Gonzalo Plata, which led to the Ecuadorian prison. Yes OK Claus did not sanction the maximum penalty, the VAR called him and there the judge changed his decisionso that later the local team tied through Enner Valencia on the rebound provided by Gerónimo Rulli.

The Argentine defender received a maximum penalty in the last minute of the game and thus Argentina suffered the draw

Nicolás Tagliafico He spoke about this controversial move and did not hide his discomfort. “These things make me powerless. Perhaps he misunderstood me, but I told him that I felt a touch but what I do is try to lower my arm due to inertia to hide it. That makes me powerless The referee tells me that the penalty is charged because I try to lower my arm and it would have to be the other way around and sanction it when one tries to expand. It sucks because he reviewed it. Today it did not happen to majors, but in a World Cup qualification this happens to you and what do you do?

Scaloni’s claim to the referee after the draw between Ecuador and Argentina

For its part, Lionel Scaloni He also questioned the arbitration of Claus and referred promptly to the action of the unpaid red card. “I don’t know if the referee was permissive, but I just saw Mac Allister’s play and I find it regrettable that he didn’t go to VAR. A blow above the knee, too high, and when he gives me a yellow card, Paredes falls badly and he makes the lateral take out ”.

