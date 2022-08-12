They busted Chicharito for offering himself to Manchester United: “Not even paying”

Premier League described the signing of Chicharito Hernández as one of the best in history (Photo: Twitter/ @ManUtd_Es)

In the middle of his third year as a player of the Galaxy in MLS, Javier Hernandez was questioned about his previous experience and, how could it be otherwise, the name of the Manchester United came to light, a team with which he had his best time as a footballer and where he left 59 goals and 20 assists in 157 games.

“If United came and asked for me, I would definitely tell them ‘yes I will play for free’ of course I would. But I also want to be very respectful of my club.” Chicharito at a press conference prior to the All-Star Game between MLS and Liga MX.

These words resounded in the environment of the Mexican player and in the media, because among the criticism he received for his statements, that of David Faitelson became one of the most viral, as it was launched against the Guadalajara level and denied him the chance to fit in the Red Devils today.

“’If Manchester United come and ask, I would play for them for free,’ says Javier Hernández. Respectfully, ChicharitoToday, not even paying for yourself, would you play for Manchester United”

These were the words of the sports commentator around Javier Hernandezwith which he hinted that his best moment was far away and that he does not have the level to return to the Premier League, so he directed his comment towards the Chivas of Guadalajara:

“Why don’t you make the same offer for Chivas? Wasn’t Jorge Vergara the one who took you to England?”, Faitelson questioned him through his Twitter account, since Amaury’s father was one of the main promoters that Chicharito could emigrate to United in 2010.

Although the soccer player expressed it in a hypothetical way, he wanted to be careful with his words and affirmed that today his concentration is totally focused on the Los Angeles team and his urgency to win a title again.

“I am constantly playing and in my mind my conviction is to win a title with LA Galaxy. In the future, if things happen, they will happen, but in my opinion, I am 100 percent committed to Los Angeles, “he said. Chicharito Hernández in an interview with the British newspaper The Sun.

These words became more relevant because there is a rumor that Erik ten Hagstrategist of Manchester Unitedwould be looking for options to reinforce the attack with an experienced player and probably at low cost, which is why names like Marko Arnautovic.

Chicharito spent four full seasons in the Manchester United and was managed by Sir Alex Ferguson, just before his time at the club ended after 26 years. After his departure he was under the command of David Moyes and then with Louis van Gaalwho stopped trusting the Guadalajara.

After a brief loan at the Real Madrid for one year, a team where he played 32 games and scored nine goals, the next step in his career was Bayer Leverkusenin the German Bundesliga, where he played 76 games and had an extraordinary reception during his two years at the club, during which time he scored 39 goals and provided nine assists.

His career began its decline in 2017, when he was transferred to West Ham Unitedwhere he scored 17 goals in 63 games and was reunited with David Moyeswho again relegated him to the bench, so that in 2019 he was loaned to Sevilla for six months and then landed in Los Angeles Galaxy.

