They captured “Bam-Bam”, leader of La Nueva Alianza, related to homicides in Edomex

Bam-Bam was admitted to the Tlalnepantla Penitentiary Center (Photo: Edomex Prosecutor’s Office)

Authorities of the State of Mexico (Edomex) managed to capture one of the main generators of violence that operated in several municipalities of the entity: Carlos Enrique “N”alias Bam-Bamleader of the criminal group known as “The New Alliance”. Although he has been linked to various crimes such as extortion, his arrest was for having murdered two people in Tlalnepantla last July.

The apprehension of the alleged criminal was carried out in an operation in which elements of the Edomex Prosecutor’s Office, the National Intelligence Center (CNI) and the State Security Secretariat (SS) participated. It was through intelligence work that he was able to find his location in Atizapan de Zaragozawhere he carried out his illegal activities.

Before his capture, the agent of the Public Ministry requested a order of arrest for a property located in the Sagitario I. neighborhood, in the aforementioned municipality, since it is presumed to be inhabited by Bam-Bam. In this way, the authorities moved to said site where they completed their apprehension.

Later Carlos Enrique “N” was transferred to the Penitentiary Center and Social Reintegration from Tlalnepantla, where you must wait for the resolution of a judge who will determine your legal situation. In addition to the double homicide, the State Prosecutor’s Office is investigating him for other criminal acts perpetrated in Edomex.

Carlos Enrique “N” was engaged in the sale of drugs and extortion in various municipalities of the State of Mexico



The criminal organization calling itself La Nueva Alianza was born from the links forged between two criminal groups from different states: The Tepito Unionfrom Mexico City, and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), originally from Jalisco. This “narco-pact” was formalized in order to deal with other local cells that operate in the entity.

According to intelligence reports released by the Attorney General of Justice of Edomex, José Luis Cervantes, La Nueva Alianza has presence in at least 10 municipalities Mexicans: Huixquilucan, Naucalpan de Juárez, Tlalnepantla de Baz, Coacalco, Ecatepec, Nezahualcóyotl, La Paz, Valle de Chalco, Chalco and Ixtapaluca, where other criminal groups also operate.

However, the State Prosecutor’s Office pointed out that Nicolás Romero, Atizapán de Zaragoza, Tepotzotlán and Cuautitlán Izcalli are added to these municipalities. Its main activities include the sale and drug distribution, homicides, extortionas well as cargo transportation theft.

At the beginning of October, in Atizapán several drug messages signed by the New Alliance in which they issued warnings and threats against other alleged criminals, which reflected the nacoguerra that is being disputed in Edomex.

According to the map of the authorities there are 8 criminal groups in CDMX and Edomex (Photo: SSC)

Regarding the crime of extortion, Millennium has reported that the members of La Nueva Alianza would charge up to 100 thousand pesos for “floor charge” to businesses and establishments located in Edomex. If they refuse to pay, they threaten the owners with death and, in that case, they set their premises on fire.

That is why the arrest of Bam-Bam represents a hard blow to the criminal organization he led. Despite the fact that the authorities indicated that after his capture “a drop in the crime rate is expected”, the truth is that in the region where he operated, the presence of others has also been identified. eight criminal groups.

Among them are: Teddies (group linked to the Caborca ​​Cartel), New Empire, Tlpahuac cartel, the Michoacan Family -another of the criminal organizations with the greatest presence in the state governed by Alfredo del Mazo-, The Catalinos, The Gastons (aligned with the Tláhuac Cartel) and The Rudolphs.

