They chose as the best KO of 2020 the brutal blow of Gervonta Davies that dazzled Mayweather

The knockout of Gervonta Davis over Santa Cruz

What at the time was one of the most anticipated fights of 2020 ended up finally becoming the best KO of the year. The World Boxing Association (WBA) chose the shocking uppercut With which Gervonta Davis liquidated Leo Santa Cruz, the one that made him hallucinate Floyd Mayweather at the Alamodome stadium in San Antonio (Texas), as the best knockout of all last year.

That evening by super featherweight belt of the WBA left one of the great images of boxing in recent years. The American fighter achieved victory in the sixth round with an anthology blow, straight to the chin of his opponent.

Gervonta Davis, who stretched his undefeated to 24 bouts –23 by knockout– by beating Santa Cruz (37-1-1) on October 31, he emerged unscathed from the first five rounds and won the victory with a precise and fulminating impact direct to the jaw from his rival, who fell to the ground and spent several minutes recovering from the blow.

The euphoric celebration of Gervonta Davis by beating Leo Santa Cruz (AP) by KO

At present Gervonta It’s one of the Top 10 pound-for-pound boxers of the world, is one of the proteges of Floyd Mayweather. The former champion has become a promoter of this young man from 26 years looking for new challenges in 2021. Now Tank he has between his eyebrows the belt of world lightweight champion, a category where his compatriot reigns Teofimo Lopez.

However, the specialized press points out that his next rival will be Ryan García, of 22 years, who after defeating Luke Campbell on January 2 is also looking for his opportunity to play the great fight of this weight. They are both the best young prospects today and have a pristine record.

Ryan García may be Gervonta Davis’ next rival (Photo: Instagram / @kingryang)

Even, Ryan García was encouraged to challenge Gervonta Davis and predicted that he could easily beat him. “I don’t have time for celebrations. I’m on a mission to knock out Gervonta Davis in 2 rounds. This man will go down in two rounds. That’s a promise! “ shot the Californian fighter with Mexican roots, who, sponsored by the Canelo Alvarez, in exclusive statements to TMZ Sports.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Mike Tyson was encouraged to fight in an MMA cage and the video excited his fans

The turbulent start of the year for Canelo Álvarez: he is no longer the best middleweight boxer in the WBA

Sergio Maravilla Martínez beat Koivula by knockout and took another step towards the fight for the world title