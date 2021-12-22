They chose the five best NBA jerseys of all time

Fans and experts from Europe chose the best NBA jersey of all time (USA Today Sports)

The t-shirt of the Toronto Raptors of the 1998-99 season has been chosen as the Best Jersey in NBA History, according to the vote carried out among European fans and experts corresponding to the second category of the NBA 75 Euro Vote.

Said kit has been the favorite among a selection of some of the most iconic of history that made up the greatest basketball competition in the world and was selected by a list of experts formed by the media, influencers and celebrities from the old continent.

After a week of voting, the Raptors jersey for the 1998-99 season has obtained the 18.8 percent of the vote. Within the TOP 5, the second in the order of the highest percentage was that of the Chicago Bulls of the 1995-96 (14.1 percent). The one of the Philadelphia 76ers from 2000-01 completed the podium with 12.8%.

The fan vote was worth 50 percent of the final results, while the expert roster completed the other 50 percent.

1998-99 Toronto Raptors (18.8% of the vote)

The NBA 75 Euro Vote honors current European players and legends who have inspired generations of basketball fans across the continent. During the 2021-22 season, a panel of experts made up of media, influencers and celebrities will join European fans in voting for the ten best european players of all time that will form the first and second best European teams.

The members of the jury and the supporters will vote a list of players born or raised in EuropeFrom pioneers to today’s superstars.

1995-96 Chicago Bulls (14.1% of the vote)

The other votes will take place by the best european moment of all time (February 28 to March 7, 2022), and the first and second best European quintet of history (from March 28 to April 10, 2022).

In the first category of voting, the Chicago Bulls from 1995-1998 they were chosen as lfor best dynasty in NBA history after obtaining 46% of the votes between November 22 and 30.

2000-01 Philadelphia 76ers (12.8% of the vote)

THE FIVE BEST SHIRTS IN THE NBA.

– Toronto Raptors de 1998-99 (18.8%).

– Chicago Bulls from 1995-96 (14.1%).

– Philadelphia 76ers de 2000-01 (12.8%).

– Los Angeles Lakers from 1996-97 (10.4%).

– Boston Celtics de 1985-86 (9.3%).

KEEP READING

Manu Ginobili was nominated to enter the Basketball Hall of Fame

The curious plan of a former NBA star to teach his family: “I want to be ruined”

Commissioner Silver Says NBA Has No Hiatus Plans Despite Covid-19 Rise

(With information from Europa Press)