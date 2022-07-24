They compare the remake of The Last of Us with the original showing its improvements

The Youtuber El Analista De Bits has compared both games where new details can be seen compared to the one from 2013.

Naughty Dog and PlayStation yesterday released some excerpts from gameplay from The Last of Us Part I. That has served the youtuber El Analista de Bits to establish a comparison between what was seen in the original title and what was officially published yesterday.

In the video, regarding the improvements of the remake, the following is stated: “They have added new animations and also tweaked animations from the original”. Just as the animations from the The Last of Us 2 gear upgrade system to this title. He himself points out that “there are few animations identical to the original”. Regarding physics, he adds: “Physics have had a great improvement. With more assets and environments that react to what happens in the game.”

Some effects such as explosions or the representation of spores have also been changed. The lighting and its reflections They have also undergone several changes. Something similar has happened with the frames of some cinematics, which have been slightly retouched. There will also be improvements in artificial intelligence of the enemies.

The Last of Us Part I will arrive on September 2 for PS5 and later for PC. It can be played at a resolution Native 4K at 30 fps or dynamic 4K at 60 fps. With the DualSense the rain or the weapons will feel different, just like the 3D audio will come to know where the infected can attack us from. It will also bring different modes and more than 60 accessibility options.