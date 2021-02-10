They confirm that Messi is one of the largest taxpayers in Spain: the shocking sum he paid in taxes since 2017

Leo Messi became the largest contributor to Spain (EFE / Alejandro García).



Since the disclosure of the last Lionel Messi With Barcelona a strong controversy was generated, in particular promoted by its detractors. But, although the Rosario is one of the people with the highest economic income in Spain, at the same time It is one of the largest contributors to the public treasury, with at least 370 million euros. A large part of this amount corresponds to the Personal Income Tax (IRPF) with about 275 million euros for the 2017-2021 contract.

The data was released by The newspaper: “The total amount you pay for taxes also includes the estate tax, for the net wealth (without debts) that you own; and for corporate tax for image rights and other businesses in which it participates and advertising contracts, according to sources familiar with the figures.

In any case, the information ensures that “the most important part corresponds to income tax (IRPF) for the fixed and variable salary part, with which it enters 138 million gross annually, which remains at 72 million net”.

“Another important part corresponds to image rights, which cannot exceed 15% of the total amount received and which during this period it amounts to 83.3 million”, Assures the mentioned Spanish media.

Something interesting that emerges from this report is that “the accumulated quota that corresponds to Messi in the income tax, It would be equivalent to what more than 120,000 taxpayers pay for personal income tax, taking into account the average that goes out to pay for the tribute according to the statistics of the tribute published by the Tax Agency ”.

In days where there is talk of the possible departure of Leo Messi to Paris Saint-Germain for the next season, this is an important issue that exceeds Barcelona itself. It deals with all the money that the Spanish treasury could stop receiving if the Argentine star emigrates to France for the 2021-2022 financial year.

In 2016, a court sentenced Leo Messi and his father Jorge Messi to suspended sentences of 21 months in prison for tax fraud. The court found that they were guilty of three counts of defrauding the treasury for an amount of 4.1 million euros (about 4.6 million dollars). The court also fined Messi 2 million euros and his father 1.5 million euros.

