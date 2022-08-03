They confirmed that Floyd Mayweather will fight an MMA fighter this year in Japan

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will have his fourth friendly match since his retirement (USA TODAY Sports)

the famous boxer Floyd Mayweather will meet in September in an exhibition in Japan to the local mixed martial arts star Miku Asakuraorganizers said on Tuesday. The date, venue and rules of the bout will be announced later this month, organizers added.

It will be the fourth exhibition of the American world champion, who was inducted into the international Hall of Fame on Sunday after retiring without a loss in his 50 fights. In another exhibition he did in the Asian nation in December 2018, he defeated kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in just 2 minutes.

On this occasion, the American said that he will “treat well” Asakura, 29-year-old featherweight. “We will let him do three rounds, we will let him try to take a hit,” he said. Mayweather. The 45-year-old, who retired from professional boxing in 2017 after defeating popular Irish fighter Conor McGregor, said “his legacy of him had been set in stone” after entering the Hall of Fame. For his part, Asakura anticipated that he wants to “use this opportunity to raise his name and his value internationally.”

Mayweather He has been retired for six years and has recently organized several exhibitions, such as the one he did against Tenshin Nasukawa, Logan Paul y Don Moore. These last presentations have allowed him to earn money to support his lifestyle and continue to show off his fortune: using social networks to show his millions of dollars, jewelry, luxury goods and expensive eccentricities.

Against Don Moore, because it was a friendly duel, there were no winners, although if there had been one, it would undoubtedly have been Money, who was in exceptional condition, with fast blows and a lot of leg movement. Previously, he dominated YouTube star Logan Paul in June 2021 and beat Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa via TKO in just two minutes in December 2018.

