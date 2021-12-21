They confirmed the days and times of the next double date of the South American Qualifiers

Argentina and Brazil are the only South American countries that have already qualified for the Qatar World Cup (Reuters)

The Qatar World Cup is getting closer and closer South America there are only two nations that have their ticket insured: Brazil, leader of the Playoffs, and the Argentina. The other eight teams are still bidding to qualify for the contest that will begin on November 21, 2022 and this Tuesday the Conmebol has announced the schedule of dates 15 and 16 that could define his destiny.

The organism published the days and times in which the 10 matches of the double day will be played:

Date 15

Thursday, January 27

16.00 (local time) Ecuador vs. Brazil

20.00 (local time) Paraguay vs. Uruguay

21.15 (local time) Chile vs. Argentina

Friday January 28

16.00 (local time) Colombia vs. Peru

18.00 (local time) Venezuela vs. Bolivia

Date 16

Tuesday February 1

16.00 (local time) Bolivia vs. chili

20.00 (local time) Uruguay vs. Venezuela

20.30 (local time) Argentina vs. Colombia

21.30 (local time) Brazil vs. Paraguay

21.00 (local time) Peru vs Ecuador

Date 15

Date 16

Brazil, with 35 points, and the Argentina, 29, are already classified for the World Cup in Qatar. They then have to define two places and which will be the team that goes to the playoffs. For the moment, Ecuador with 23 and Colombia, 17, are keeping the tickets, while Peru, also with 17 points but with a worse goal difference, would play the repechage. Further back appear Chile Y Uruguay, with 16, Bolivia, 15, Paraguay, 13, and Venezuela, 7.

Ecuador, led by Gustavo Alfaro, you could stamp your ticket on this double date if you get positive results. While Venezuela, which announced a few days ago to Jose Pekerman, Y Paraguay, which has just started Guillermo’s cycle Barros Schelotto, they could be definitively without chances, in case of not reaping victories.

It is worth remembering that FIFA modified the repechage system and this time they will be played as a single match. The fifth from South America will go before the winner of the cross between the two third parties of the Asian Football Confederation (United Arab Emirates or Australia, for now). The other crossing will star the fourth of the Concacaf with a rival from Oceania.

The next double date of the Conmebol Qualifiers will be the last and will be held at the end of March. Although the times of those duels have not yet been confirmed, the crosses are defined:

Date 17

Uruguay vs. Peru

Colombia vs. Bolivia

Brazil vs. chili

Paraguay vs. Ecuador

Argentina vs. Venezuela

Date 18

Peru vs. Paraguay

Venezuela vs. Colombia

Bolivia vs. Brazil

Chile vs. Uruguay

Ecuador vs. Argentina

KEEP READING:

Infantino presented to FIFA the project to celebrate the World Cup every two years: when will the vote be taken and who is against

8 funny anecdotes of Kun Agüero: the smuggling of snacks with Messi, the most uncomfortable moment and the day he played as a winger

Doubles with Cristiano Ronaldo? Manchester United closely follows Julián Álvarez

A former Independiente player and a three-time World Cup player with Paraguay will debut as an MMA fighter at age 50