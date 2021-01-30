They convicted a teacher who seduced a 15-year-old student via Snapchat, took him to a field and sexually abused him

Kandice Barber, 35, sent topless selfies to her underage student

The 35-year-old woman, married with school-age children, was a substitute teacher at Princes Risborough School in the county of Buckinghamshire, in England. There he met a 15-year-old student with whom he became obsessed.

He chased after him, harassed him with messages and photos, and finally sexually abused him. A jury found her guilty this Thursday in the Aylesbury courts for the events that occurred in 2018. In the next few days the penalty will be known, which can amount to five years in prison.

“It all started one sports afternoon, on September 27, 2018, when she approached him and borrowed his phone”said prosecutor Richard Milne during his plea. “In possession of the phone, he put his data on his Snapchat account. He thought it was a bit weird, ”Milne continued, according to the transcript of the Daily Mail.

Barber, posing for the camera in one of the photos that went viral

Then the messages to the teenager began. He would tell her when he was going to bathe, and he would ask totally inappropriate questions. “Do you like breasts or buttocks?” I asked. Then the photos of her naked and surrounded by sex toys began.

“When we are in class, we are going to see if we get as hot as possible without others knowing”he wrote to her on one occasion.

Rumors of the forbidden relationship between Barber and the student circulated among the students after she sent him photos

One of the many photos that Barber sent the young man ended up exposing the forbidden relationship. She circulated so much in the school that she got in the eyes of the principal, who fired her and filed a complaint against her.

By this time, Barber had already sexually abused him. According to the prosecution’s account, He took the minor to a field and they had sex next to a bale of hay.

Barber had already been prosecuted for sending the photos. She had been convicted of causing a child to watch a sexual act while in a position of trust, but acquitted of the charge of inciting a child to engage in sexual activities. She was found guilty of this second crime on Thursday.

Kandice Barber and her ex-partner at a music festival

Barber showed no sign of regret or regret when the verdict was read to him., after the jury took 10 hours and 39 minutes of deliberation. The reason she was allowed to go home and the judge has not handed down the sentence is because her lawyer, Nadia Chbatt, was not present because she had another commitment.

“I will not proceed to sentencing immediately. I fully accept that Mrs. Chbatt, who was his lawyer at the trial, must be present, “said the magistrate. “I’m going to release her on bail until the next time, which will be tomorrow morning or Monday morning., when he must attend Aylesbury Crown Court. “

Barber and her husband Daniel in happier times

Anyway, the judge clarified that if she did not go to the appointment of her own free will she would be taken by force by the police. After hearing it, he went home.

Daniel Barber, Kandice’s husband, supported the teacher at all times. He even testified in his defense, saying that their relationship was “as strong as ever.” Asked by the press for the verdict, he was enraged. “It’s a joke,” he exclaimed.

As soon as Barber left the court, he took her by the hand. The two of them walked like this, together, until they got into a car and drove off.

