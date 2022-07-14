They create a video game exclusively using Steam Deck, and Valve responds enthusiastically

Valve’s console allows you to develop games through Unity.

The Youtuber Tranasus has achieved develop a game on the popular Steam Deck. This has been possible thanks to Unity, a video game development engine so that this technology youtuber has been able to completely create a game in just 7 inches of screen. And it has also accomplished this feat without the facilities that the official Steam Deck Dock would have provided, which was delayed.

Yes, it has needed peripherals to make the development process faster. Tranasus used only one keyboard and a mouse bluetooth to be able to create the game, which he made in 40 minutes, according to PC Gamer. Even with all of this, Valve’s handheld console had to go through a software installation process, but beyond that it wasn’t as demanding and was able to play the game smoothly. 60 fps.

This incredible find has reached the ears of Lawrence Yang |designer of Valve, who has even reached show your joy on Twitter for work done: “Hey look, game development on the Steam Deck, no other PC required! This is one of the things we were really excited about enabling with the Steam Deck, and it’s amazing to see people already getting their feet wet.” “.

Although it is designed to play video games, these new discoveries in the Steam Deck show that it is not just a portable console. In our review we rate Valve’s laptop as a real beast that allows you to get great performance and extensive customization.

