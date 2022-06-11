“They deleted all my YouTube conferences because a bot told another to do so”: the Kafkaesque experience of a youtuber

Bryan W. Van Norden is a recognized expert on Chinese philosophy, with several books published on the subject. He is also the owner of a YouTube channel where he had posted dozens of video lectures “covering Chinese philosophy from Confucius to Xi Jinping.” Until, a few days ago, all of a sudden, YouTube removed the channel without warning…along with all its content (for which Van Norden lacked backups).

Your case has gone viral. and Twitter thanks, above all, to what it offers an example of YouTube’s Kafkaesque policy based on automated penalties. He himself points out how “difficult” it is “to get detailed answers from a real person on YouTube”. But, let us start at the beginning…

The whiting bot that bites its tail

“I uploaded a series of clips from a 1934 movie — ‘Java Head’ — which is historically important because it’s one of the first movies about interracial marriage and it stars the first great Chinese-American actress, Anna May Wong.” “The film is almost impossible to find, either online or on DVD, so I wanted to make a few selected clips available to my students. I uploaded the clips last year and they have been on my channel for months without any warning from YouTube about possible problems…”.

But then LeakId came into playwhich bills itself as “the anti-piracy company” and promises on its website to “detect and de-index 99.8% of pirated copies, everywhere, permanently.”

She is also known among YouTube content creators for ‘shooting anything that moves’, submitting numerous false copyright claims to the video portal, all in an automated way. So the LeakID bot filed a claim for every ‘Java Head’ ‘clip’ it detected on his channel.

“When you get a copyright notice, you get a warning. However, because I had more than three ‘Java Head’ clips, I immediately got more than three notices. So, without warning me, an internal YouTube bot closed my channel and deleted my content.

But hey, the claims can be countered by youtubers, right? Van Norden should have had no problem justifying that he was putting material in the film to pedagogical use. In theory. But, to achieve that, he had to log in to his channel… which he couldn’t do because the channel no longer existed.

“I found email addresses to appeal directly to YouTube and Google: YouTube said they had no legitimate response to the copyright notices, and Google said they couldn’t help me because my account had been deleted and couldn’t be restored.”

Seriously, @YouTube? There are some serious design issues with your system that are a) not hard to fix, b) disproportionately punish creative individuals, and c) support abuse that is fairly easy to predict and prevent in your design! (1/2) https://t.co/j4tKpGJYmW — therealcaro (@therealcaro) June 8, 2022

“The videos were arranged in historical order with cross-reference cards and had been used and praised by people all over the world,” he explained after hearing the news.

In a tweet he synthesized very well the feeling of the nonsense of having to deal with automated bots to explain something that any human could understand (and the destructive potential of leaving the final decision in their hands):

“All my conferences were deleted because a negligent bot tells another negligent bot to eliminate them“. “I share my horror story so that others know what can happen if you trust YouTube and Google to use common sense and responsibly safeguard your audiovisual material.”

A base error, a prolonged confusion and a happy ending

Of course, many users have made him see, in good mannerswhat perhaps the irresponsible thing was to entrust your audiovisual material to Google (or any other file hosting provider, for that matter). Of course, YouTube’s anti-censorship rivals, like Odysee, didn’t let it pass. the opportunity to criticize the actions of the Google portal.

Meanwhile, YouTube reacted to the viralization of the story on Twitter by contacting Van Norden on the social network, although they seemed not to know very well what had happened and/or be still applying the manual in automatic mode:





Fortunately, Van Norden seems to have managed to make enough noise like so that, from one day to the next, YouTube decided restore the channel with all its content (except clips claiming LeakID), despite their previous claims that the channel was not recoverable.

The last we know for now of Van Norden is that he was backing up his videos. You can watch his videos here, if you’re interested.