They demand justice for the journalist who was beaten by alleged fans of Tigres

Alejandro Aguirre was attacked by alleged fans of Tigres (Photo: Twitter / @elsabordelbalon)

The so-called Classic Region between teams of Striped and Tigers from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, culminated in violence after reporting the robbery and assaults on a sports journalist.

Through social networks, the journalist Gerardo Velázquez de León, as well as various local media, reported that Alejandro Aguirre, known in local sports analysis as “Regio Aguirre”, was attacked by alleged fans of Tigres.

In the video published by the account of El Sabor del Balon, Aguirre confesses that a few fans of the representative of the UANL they approached and they snatched a cell phone of his cameraman, and then assault him.

MONTERREY, NUEVO LEÓN, SEPTEMBER 19, 2021.- The Rayados del Monterrey beat the Tigres 2-0 at the BBVA stadium, in the Clásico Regio 126, match corresponding to day 9 of the Apertura 2021. PHOTO: GABRIELA PÉREZ MONTIEL / CUARTOSCURO .COM

As a result of the aggression, they opened his eyebrow and he bled excessively across his face, but he assured that otherwise he is in perfect health and revealed that they have the attackers on video.

“Tigres supporters attacked me in this way, they were few, it was not the bulk of the 100-150 boys who were supporting Tigres in the stadium, but they did take a cell phone from me that belonged to our cameraman, Ernesto Miranda, and then I did not see it. Unfortunately the authorities could not do anything. Some of them, obviously I did not realize who, hit me with an object I do not know if with a stone, with the hand, I did not realize. They opened me here in the part of the eyebrow. Outside of this I’m perfectly fine. The aggressors, we have them on video. Boys, it wasn’t like that, it wasn’t out there, ”he reported.

Afterwards, he revealed more details through ABC Sports where he reported that they recorded the departure of Tigres when they gave him some rides, but until their cell phone was taken from them, they went through the security fence to retrieve the cell phone.

“We were recording video of Tigres leaving; some gave me a couple of rides; he was on the side of the fence at all times. One of the guys snatched my cell phone from me and that’s when I got in to grab it and take the cell phone away, which I couldn’t do. The point is that in trying to get it back, I felt the blow. The cops grabbed me and pulled me back”, He reported and added that before thinking of filing a complaint, they urgently need to retrieve their partner’s cell phone.

MONTERREY, NUEVO LEÓN, SEPTEMBER 19, 2021.- The Rayados del Monterrey beat the Tigres 2-0 at the BBVA stadium, in the Clásico Regio 126, match corresponding to day 9 of the Apertura 2021. PHOTO: GABRIELA PÉREZ MONTIEL / CUARTOSCURO .COM

Journalist Gerardo Velázquez de León asked the BBVA League to take action on the matter “immediately, bluntly and facing real violence in football.”

For his part, the sports analyst Paco gonzalez expressed his solidarity and assured that it is essential that the authorities of Nuevo León, as well as the local Prosecutor’s Office, join in, because “these cannot be allowed assaults on journalists”.

Minutes later, his own Alejandro Aguirre He published through his social networks that it was an insignificant injury to his eyebrow, so he would appear on the spot in the live broadcast in which he participates, and he left a message to those who attacked him.

Thank you all for your messages. I’m fine, just with a minor gash on my eyebrow. For a while we will see each other at @ info7mty with the biggest smile. “The bird sings although the branch creaks, as it knows what its wings are”, Damn !!! (…) And to the aggressors, congratulations, because touching Regio Aguirre is the greatest thing they will do in their lives ”, he published on his social networks.

KEEP READING:

From the box and with his family: this is how Amaury Vergara fired Vucetich de Chivas

“Those who are starving are Chivas”: Jorge Pietrasanta ranted Guadalajara and Vucetich

Who could be the only boxer capable of defeating Canelo Álvarez