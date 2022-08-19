They demolished in Chile a luxurious house in front of the sea built after an illegal land seizure

Record of the destruction of one of the properties. (Video Twitter: @camilaemiliasv)

Chilean authorities proceeded to demolish a series of illegal constructions that were located on a plot of land facing the sea. Among them stood out a huge two-story house that was erected in an unqualified place, unleashing the outrage of the community.

The illegality was denounced in the city of Antofagasta, located in northern Chile, 1,335 kilometers from Santiago.. Here the residents of a sector near the “El Huáscar” spa accused the irregular division of land that had structures of important investment and even a second floor, generating annoyance in the citizenship.

“They must be land of about 20 meters in front, 50 meters deep, one of the houses I do not think the construction will cost less than 100 million pesos (USD 105,780): first floor standing, second wooden floor, you can see a tall building, you can see that it has green areas and here 100 meters away is the sea. So they are houses on the first line facing the sea, in a residential sector and we see an irregular lottery in this ‘takeover of politicians’, which makes my job as mayor difficultbecause with what face am I going to disarm a ruco ”, denounced Jonathan Velásquez, mayor of Antofagasta.

According to Cooperativein addition to the illegal taking, the unusualness of the case is that one of these illegal constructions would be in the name of Jacqueline Santander, former candidate for senator and acting vice president of the Commission for Women and Gender of the Socialist Party in Antofagasta. When asked about this case, the politician said that “maybe it was a mistake to have built before getting the resolution, but that is also a risk that I ran and with my money, because it is money that I pay monthly at the bank”.

Although some owners of these illegal structures stated their intention to pay rent, The Ministerial Regional Secretariat of National Assets, Angelique Araya, made it clear that “the seizures are illegal and are not regularized.”

“We have takeovers in places that belong to more vulnerable people, and yet, we have still had to evacuate, because sometimes they are in risk areas or they are sectors that are already planned. The law is equal for all”, added the authority.

the shoot down

Part of the properties prior to its destruction. (Photo: Timeline.cl)

Faced with this situation, both Carabineros and the regional authorities arrived at the scene with heavy machinery to proceed to demolish these illegal constructions.. Although one of the owners tried to show documentation to prevent this action, this was refused.

As reported The latest news They were destroyed “by the roots” a two-story house, another home that was half built and three perimeter fences. It is also expected to tear down another five perimeter closures that are located in this place.

Once the destruction of the illegal structures was carried out, the Minister of National Assets, Javiera Toro, stated that “We disarmed the illegal occupation of the El Huáscar sector in Antofagasta. In our government, the Ministry of National Assets will not give privileged treatment to anyone”. For her part, the Antofagasta Regional Presidential Delegate, Karen Behrens, maintained that “we show that no one is above the law.”

The delegate added that “The background information that Bienes Nacionales gave us indicated that this land was not suitable for building houses and that it was also used for other purposes., such as green areas”, and that the eviction and destruction of these properties had been warned. “There were many previous notifications and they have been delivered since May of this year and the notice of eviction and that this was going to happen was made on July 11, so we hoped that this would stop the works”, he concluded.

KEEP READING:

“I thought I was going to die”: viral video recorded the strong turbulence on a flight while crossing the mountain range between Argentina and Chile

The Chilean Senate extended for the sixth time in 2022 the military reinforcement in the conflict zone with Mapuche radicals