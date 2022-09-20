They denounce that attacks on the press in Latin America intensify under dictatorial governments

A protest in Venezuela for press freedom (EFE/Esteban Biba/Archive)

A group of four journalists from countries such as Venezuela or Nicaragua warned this Monday in the Organization of American States (OAS) of the attacks on the press in their countries, which in his opinion are reminiscent of the limits on freedom of expression that characterize dictatorial regimes.

Luz Mely Reyesfounder of the medium Cocuyo effecto Boris Muñozwho was editor of opinion in Spanish of the newspaper The New York TimesThey talked about the situation experienced by the profession in Venezuelawhere many media have had to close in recent years due to harassment by the authorities.

The journalists participated in a forum on the situation of the press in the Americas organized at the OAS headquarters in Washington.

Both agreed to point out the importance of maintaining newsrooms outside the country in order to report what is happening without facing government censorship, but always collaborating with independent journalists on the ground who can provide a more direct view of reality.

A person holds a printed edition of La Prensa, which stopped circulating in Nicaragua (Photo by La Prensa)

That’s why they asked international protection for reporters who are forced to leave their countries, proposing to institutions like the OAS that they set up a kind of “journalistic citizenship” that allows persecuted communicators to access asylum and resources.

“Any journalist who is forced to leave his country only thinks of one thing: how to continue doing journalism”, defended Reyes during his speech.

Something similar said the Cuban reporter Monica Barófor whom exercising the profession is a matter of vocation.

Baró denounced what he sees as clear examples of totalitarian regimes, in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, which in his opinion act following a pattern common to dictatorships since the times of the Soviet Union.

In this sense, the journalist warned of how autocracies always find ways to exercise violence, such as harassment, that do not cause so much international outrage, with which they manage to demobilize society and contribute to a feeling of information fatigue.

However, this should concern all the countries in the region, since, according to Baró, no place is beyond the reach of authoritarianism or warand gave as an example the support of some Latin American governments, such as Venezuela, for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

(With information from EFE)

