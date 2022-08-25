They denounce that Putin’s forces transfer Ukrainian children to Russia to be adopted

Children play in front of a building affected by Russian attacks in Mariupol (Reuters)

The Russian authorities have transferred to their country to more than 1,000 Ukrainian children for adoption by Russian familiesaccording to a report by the American Institute for War Studies (ISW).

The US private institution, whose experts analyze various factors of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, assures that it has had access to a publication of the Moscow Government, now deleted, in which this program of adoption of Ukrainian minors is discussed.

The publication belongs, according to the ISW, to the children’s administration services of the Russian region of Krasnodaraccording to which the Russian authorities have transferred more than 1,000 minors from Mariúpolin Ukraine, to cities in the neighboring country such as Tyumen, Irkutsk, Kemerov and Altay Krai, where Russian families adopted them.

Mariupol, a port city on the Sea of ​​Azov, was taken by the Russians after a siege that lasted months and caused a serious humanitarian crisis in the area.

According to the Krasnodar administration, More than 300 children are still waiting to “meet their new families” in Russiacites the group of experts, who affirms that citizens who decide to adopt these children will receive a single economic bonus from the state.

A child from Mariupol in a refugee camp in Zaporizhzhia (Reuters)

On the other hand and according to the ISW, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) reported that Russian officials transferred 30 children from the towns of Khartsyzk, Ilovaysk and Zuhres, in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk, to the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod under the pretext that children participate in educational training programs for young people.

The forcible transfer of children from one group to another “with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group” is a violation of the Convention on the Prevention of the Crime of Genocideremember the ISW.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian government had denounced the organization of illegal mass adoptions. “Russia continues to abduct children on Ukrainian territory and prepare their illegal adoption by Russian citizens,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

kyiv, which compares the transfer of Ukrainian minors to Russia with “deportations”, assured that all children must “be returned to their parents or legal guardians”.

Several families in Mariupol told AFP that they had had to flee to Russia, despite themselves, to escape the fighting.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

