They denounce that the construction of the Quito Metro would have favored Odebrecht with overpricing

The construction of the Quito Metro would have extra prices in favor of foreign companies. (EFE / Jose Jacome)

The National Anti-Corruption Commission of Ecuadora civil society organization that investigates possible acts against the public administration, pointed out that there are suspicions of overprices that have favored the Brazilian company Odebrecht and the Spanish triggerwho came together to execute the most expensive work of Quitothe capital of the Andean country: an underground metro.

In a statement, the Commission indicated that “Odebrecht has evaded its obligations, leaving Acciona as if it were solely responsible for the construction of the Metro” and assured that “there are serious signs of overpricing” in favor of the Brazilian-Spanish consortium.

The construction of the Quito Subway It began in 2013 and it is expected that, ten years later, the mega-work will be in permanent operation in March 2023. The main reason for the delay in the inauguration of the work is related to the tenders to hand over the operation of the metro to a company. However, the authorities ruled that the Colombian firmAna Medellin Metro and the French Transdev They will operate the underground system.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission of Ecuador requests that the costs of the Quito metro be transparent.

On December 21, the current mayor of Quito, Santiago Guarderasinaugurated the subway, whose wagons are still stopped as the Municipality implemented two induction phases for citizens to become familiar with the new transportation system.

Although it is known that the Metro cost more than $2 billionthe National Anti-Corruption Commission has insisted on the need for the items related to the construction of transport to be transparent, which, it recognizes, is a necessary work to improve the mobility of the people of Quito.

The Quito Metro has 15 stations to cross the city to the north, from the El Labrador station, and to the south, to the Quitumbe station. The transport has 18 trains, each with a maximum capacity of 1,200 passengers. The entire trip will take around 35 minutes.. Traveling from north to south, or vice versa, in current public transport, can take around two hours.

The mayor’s office has inaugurated a static induction phase so that citizens become familiar with the new transport system. This learning stage will last from this December until January 4, 2023. The phase is static because the trains are not moving.

User registration form for the Quito Metro

People who want to access the subway stations and understand the new system must first register before visiting and training. Those who wish to do so must access the web platform: cuentametroq.metrodequito.gob.ec/login and follow the steps for registration and access to subway passes, where they must choose the time of their visit during the first phase.

All stations, until January 4, will be open between 07:30 and 18:00, except on holidays, when service hours will begin at 10:00. In addition, there is a timeline for visiting the stations as they will open at different times.

The second level induction will begin on January 5 and will run until March 4. At this stage, citizens will be able to travel free on the subway.

Subway Pass Booking Form

As reported by the Municipality, from March 5 the Quito Metro will operate commercially and continuously. The fee will be USD 0.45 to travel in the wagons, but if users use other public transport systems such as the Trolebús or the Ecovía, the fee will be USD 0.60.

According to the municipal authorities, the metro is “the most important mobility work of the last decades in Ecuador is a reality.” The Quito Metro is the first in the country. In Cuenca, in the south of the country, there is a tramway and in Guayaquil, on the Ecuadorian coast, there is an airway, but no other city in the country has an integrated underground system like the Quito metro.

