They denounced the disappearance of a Dutch citizen who was arrested in Venezuela on August 24

Ronald Hessing is missing in Venezuela

The Embassy of the Netherlands in Venezuela reported that The whereabouts of citizen Ronald Paul Hessing have not been known since last August 24, when he was arrested in Margarita.

As reported We monitorthe diplomatic headquarters is closely following the case and has no news about the status of this person.

“We are in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the arrest of a citizen of the Kingdom of the Netherlands last week”, confirmed the embassy after being consulted by the aforementioned media.

What is known so far is that Hessing was arrested by members of the Scientific, Penal and Criminal Investigations Corps (CICPC)who kept him in custody until Thursday, August 25, when he was handed over to the head of the Administrative Service for Identification, Migration and Immigration (SAIME) at the Porlamar International Airport, Commissioner Agosto López.

According to what his defense denounced, Hessing remained detained and held incommunicado at the airportwithout being allowed to make calls. He could not even contact his lawyer.

Margarita Island is a regular destination for tourists

We monitor He indicated that during the morning of last Friday, August 26, he was transferred on a plane to Caracas, apparently to the central office of SAIME, according to what his lawyer was informed. Nevertheless, Since then, his whereabouts are unknown.

For its part, the portal Venezuela Reports Today indicated that, according to reports, Hessing was arrested without a warrant and without being formally charged with any crime or misdemeanor..

The same medium added that in an audio – which was not published so far – Ronald narrated that they had him imprisoned in a “cold dungeon”, which was “treated like an animal”, “sleeping handcuffed and incommunicado” y “everyday they move it somewhere different”.

KEEP READING:

Venezuelan civil society demanded that the Maduro regime publish updated figures in the face of a new collapse of the economy

The UN raised the number of Venezuelan migrants and refugees worldwide to 6.8 million

They denounce that more than half of the ministries in Venezuela used public resources for the campaign that will elect the “community chiefs”